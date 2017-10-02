Ryan Reed – Charlotte Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

ADVANCE NOTESReed at Charlotte

Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway marks Reed’s ninth start at the 1.5-mile track.

Reed has never finished lower than 19th at Charlotte and seven of his eight previous starts have been 15th or better.

Spring Race at Charlotte

Ryan Reed had a fast No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang at Charlotte Motor Speedway, running solidly in the top 10 and top five throughout the 200-lap race. Reed tagged the outside wall while battling for position late in the race on a restart, resulting in some right-side damage. Despite the damage, Reed was able to battle it out until the end and cross the finish line 11th.

In the Playoffs

Ryan Reed currently holds the eighth and final cutoff position heading into the final race in the Round of 12 of the Playoffs this weekend in Charlotte. At the completion of Saturday’s race, the bottom four will be eliminated from the Playoffs.

NASCAR Fitness Challenge powered by Lilly Diabetes

Reed will join his pit crew in battling it out on the plaza of the NASCAR Hall of Fame for the NASCAR Fitness Challenge powered by Lilly Diabetes. The live competition will begin at 4 PM tomorrow (Oct. 4) with heat races leading to the finale. The winning team will earn $15,000 to their charity of choice.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Charlotte

“Charlotte is obviously a huge race for us. Being a cutoff race and currently only being two points to the good. It is super important to be fast and not make any mistakes. Charlotte is a good track for us and another 1.5-mile track and our 1.5-mile program is where we are the strongest.”

