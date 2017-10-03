Keselowski Kicks off Bank of America 500 Race Week with ‘Laps around Uptown’ Parade

Tweet Brad Keselowski, the 2013 Bank of America 500 winner, drives a NASCAR stock car through uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, during Charlotte Motor Speedway's "Laps around Uptown" parade on Tuesday. (CMS/Jonathan Coleman photo)

Brad Keselowski drove his No. 2 Alliance Trucks Parts Ford Fusion along with Charlotte Motor Speedway pace cars, a Bojangles’ Legend Car, Richard Childress Racing show cars and NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Garrett Smithley in a speedway show car during a “Laps around Uptown” parade through Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 3, 2017) – Brad Keselowski roared into uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday for Charlotte Motor Speedway’s “Laps around Uptown” parade of race cars, show cars and Legend Cars previewing Sunday’s Bank of America 500. The spectacular parade leads into a full weekend of NASCAR fun, including Bojangles’ Pole Night and the Drive for the Cure 300 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Keselowski, the 2013 Bank of America 500 winner, drove his No. 2 Alliance Truck Parts Ford Fusion behind Toyota Camry pace cars for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 300 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Sunday’s Bank of America 500. Keselowski – whose wife, Paige, drove her Bandolero in the parade to preview Friday’s Better Half Dash– wasn’t shy about putting the bumper of his Ford to a pace car as the colorful line of cars circled through uptown Charlotte.

“It’s always an interesting feeling of trying to put on a show but trying to not get arrested,” Keselowski said of his active involvement in the parade. “We had some fun on the streets of Charlotte. Seeing everybody’s faces as you go by is pretty incredible.”

NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Garrett Smithley also took part. Smithley will compete in the Drive for the Cure 300 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina on Sunday.

“It was super fun,” Smithley said. “Anytime you get to drive a race car on the street, it’s a weird feeling but it’s a good feeling. It’s kind of like we’re ‘unleashing the beasts’ in these race cars.”

TICKETS:

Fans can buy tickets to this weekend’s Bank of America 500 by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), visiting the ticket office or accessing http://www. charlottemotorspeedway.com/ tickets/. Adult Bank of America 500 tickets are also good for admission to Saturday night’s Brad Paisley concert at zMAX Dragway presented by Wrangler and Nationwide and saluting the JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour.

