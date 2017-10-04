NASCAR STAR ELLIOTT JOINS TCU STUDENTS FOR LESSON IN SPORTS MARKETING AND NASCAR

FORT WORTH, Texas ( October 4, 2017 ) – At 21 years old, NASCAR star Chase Elliott can relate to college students.

Elliott, the 2016 NASCAR Cup rookie of the year, will take on the role of professor with 30 TCU students at Smith Hall and provide an athlete’s perspective of sports marketing and NASCAR beginning at 12:45 p.m. CT . Elliott, the 2016 NASCAR Cup rookie of the year, will take on the role of professor with 30 TCU students at Smith Hall and provide an athlete’s perspective of sports marketing and NASCAR beginning at

His discussion will serve as the impetus for an interactive NASCAR marketing project for these students that entails producing a comprehensive marketing strategy for his students-only tailgate party known as Chase U. The event will be held Sunday, Nov. 5 , prior to him competing in the AAA Texas 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Chase U. is a program developed by Elliott to attract college students to the sport of NASCAR and who is better than knowing those minds than college students themselves. Students will then collectively create a marketing strategy to share with Texas Motor Speedway representatives, who will then move forward in taking their ideas to promote the event to other Dallas/Fort Worth area universities.

The University of North Texas also has committed to a sports marketing class taking part in this program and creating their own marketing plan to share with the speedway.

Chase U is the official collegiate tailgate party of the AAA Texas 500 with tickets at a college-friendly price. Elliott and Hooters Restaurant will play host to the student-only tailgate that includes free Hooters food, visit and Q&A with Elliott, and a ticket to the AAA Texas 500 for just $24. A university e-mail address and student ID are required to purchase a ticket to Chase U.

Texas Motor Speedway is the fifth track to host a Chase U event, joining Charlotte Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Richmond International Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Tickets for Chase U may be purchased online at www.texasmotorspeedway.com or by calling the ticket office at (817) 215-8500

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **