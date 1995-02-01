Roush Fenway Advance – Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-Mile

Roush Fenway Racing is “Runnin’ Down a Dream” in “Buzz City”

Roush Fenway Racing returns to Concord, N.C. for homecoming weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares to race at home for the second time in the 2017 MENCS season at Charlotte Motor Speedway. A Roush Fenway Ford has visited victory lane at Charlotte on 20 different occasions across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

MENCS

Charlotte

Sun. 10/8/17 – 2:00 PM ET

NBC, PRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 SunnyD Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Charlotte

Sat. 10/7/16 – 3:00 PM ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Room at the Top

In 204 MENCS starts at Charlotte, Roush Fenway has recorded eight wins, 45 top-five finishes, 77 top-10 finishes and has led 2,627 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Matt Kenseth earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.5-mile quad-oval in Oct. 2011 after starting second and leading 46 laps.

Learning to Fly

Roush Fenway’s eight wins in the MENCS at Charlotte are the fifth most at a track for the organization, trailing Michigan International Speedway (13), Bristol Motor Speedway (11), Dover International Speedway (nine) and Texas Motor Speedway (nine).

Free Fallin’

Roush Fenway swept the MENCS and NASCAR XFINITY Series fall races at Charlotte in 1995 and 2011. Former driver Mark Martin earned the victories in both the MENCS and NASCAR XFINITY Series in 1995 while former drivers Carl Edwards (XFINITY Series) and Kenseth (MENCS), scored the victories in 2011.

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday to Roush Fenway driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. who turned 30 years old this past Monday. Stenhouse was born on Oct. 2, 1987.

The Wild One, Forever

This weekend’s MENCS event at Charlotte marks the first race in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs. Stenhouse currently sits eighth in the Playoff standings. At the completion of the MENCS event at Kansas, the bottom four drivers will be eliminated from the Playoffs.

The Best of Everything

Roush Fenway has recorded 12 victories at the quad-oval in the NASCAR XFINITY Series with former Roush Fenway drivers Greg Biffle, Jeff Burton, Martin, Kenseth and Edwards. Martin earned the organization’s first XFINITY Series win at Charlotte in Oct. 1993 and went on to win a total of six XFINITY Series races at the 1.5-mile speedway. Burton visited victory lane twice for Roush Fenway (May 2000 and Oct. 2002), as did Edwards in 2006 and 2011. Biffle and Kenseth added victories in Oct. 2001 and May 2011. Roush Fenway looks for its 13th XFINITY Series win this weekend at Charlotte.

I Need to Know

Overall at Charlotte, Roush Fenway has recorded 12 victories, 33 top-fives, 60 top-10s, 13 poles, has an average finish of 14.4 and has led 2,582 laps in 120 starts. Former Roush Fenway driver Martin earned the organization’s first NASCAR XFINITY Series victory at the Carolina track in the fall of 1993.

I Won’t Back Down

Heading into the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Charlotte, Roush Fenway driver Ryan Reed ranks in the eighth and final cutoff position in the Playoff standings with one race remaining in round one. At the completion of round one, the bottom four drivers in the Playoff standings will be eliminated.

Roush Fenway Charlotte wins

1992-2 Martin Cup

1995-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

2000-1 Kenseth Cup

2001-1 Burton Cup

2002-1 Martin Cup

2011-2 Kenseth Cup

1993-2 Martin NXS

1995-2 Martin NXS

1996-1 Martin NXS

1996-2 Martin NXS

1998-1 Martin NXS

1999-1 Martin NXS

2000-1 Burton NXS

2001-2 Biffle NXS

2002-2 Burton NXS

2006-1 Edwards NXS

2011-1 Kenseth NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

Roush Fenway at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 204 8 45 77 3 68155 2627 19.3 16.4 102232.5

NXS 120 12 33 60 13 21825 2582 10.3 14.4 32737.5

TRUCK 16 0 2 5 0 2089 130 11.8 15.4 3133.5

340 20 80 142 16 92069 5339 13.8 15.4 138103.5

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **