Country Music Star Brad Paisley, U.S. Olympic Skier Hannah Kearney Among Distinguished Dignitaries Taking Part in Bank of America 500 Weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 5, 2017) – Award-winning country music singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer Brad Paisley will serve as Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, joining a diverse list of dignitaries set to take the stage during the action-packed race weekend.

Paisley – a three-time GRAMMY winner – will join dignitaries including U.S. Olympic skier Hannah Kearney, an Olympic gold medalist and three-time World Champion who will serve as Honorary Pace Car Driver of the speedway’s Toyota Camry pace car for Sunday’s race.

Accomplished country music singer Carly Pearce – a rising star who has charted two Top 40 singles – will sing the national anthem on Sunday.

Below is a list of additional dignitaries for the Bank of America 500 race weekend:

Saturday, Oct. 7 – Drive for The Cure 300 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Honorary Starter: Robin Hill, 37-year employee for BCBSNC and a breast cancer survivor

Grand Marshals: Fara Palumbo, Senior VP and Chief Human Resources Officer at BCBSNC and Breast Cancer Survivor

June Mangum, Customer Service Advocate at BCBSNC and Breast Cancer Survivor

Catherine Hornbeck, Senior Enterprise Project Manager at BCBSNC and Breast Cancer Survivor

Presentation of Colors: UNC-Charlotte Air Force ROTC Detachment Color Guard

Invocation: Billy Mauldin, Motor Racing Outreach

National Anthem: Beth Spangler

Sunday, Oct. 8 – Bank of America 500

Honorary Starter: Karen Calder, Classroom Central executive director

Grand Marshal: Brad Paisley, GRAMMY Award-winning country music singer

Pace car driver: Hannah Kearney, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time World Champion mogul skier

Presentation of Colors: UNC-Charlotte Air Force ROTC Detachment Color Guard

National Anthem: Carly Pearce, country music singer

