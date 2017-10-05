Country Music Star Brad Paisley, U.S. Olympic Skier Hannah Kearney Among Distinguished Dignitaries Taking Part in Bank of America 500 Weekend
by Official Release On Thu, Oct. 05, 2017
- Award-winning country music star Brad Paisley will serve as Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway; U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time World Champion mogul skier Hannah Kearney will drive the 2018 Toyota Camry pace car as the race’s Honorary Pace Car Driver; Country music sensation Carly Pearce will sing the national anthem
- Fans can buy tickets to the Bank of America 500 – which includes weekend passes starting at $99 – by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or by visiting online at charlottemotorspeedway.com/
tickets
CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 5, 2017) – Award-winning country music singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer Brad Paisley will serve as Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, joining a diverse list of dignitaries set to take the stage during the action-packed race weekend.
Paisley – a three-time GRAMMY winner – will join dignitaries including U.S. Olympic skier Hannah Kearney, an Olympic gold medalist and three-time World Champion who will serve as Honorary Pace Car Driver of the speedway’s Toyota Camry pace car for Sunday’s race.
Accomplished country music singer Carly Pearce – a rising star who has charted two Top 40 singles – will sing the national anthem on Sunday.
Below is a list of additional dignitaries for the Bank of America 500 race weekend:
Saturday, Oct. 7 – Drive for The Cure 300 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Honorary Starter: Robin Hill, 37-year employee for BCBSNC and a breast cancer survivor
Grand Marshals: Fara Palumbo, Senior VP and Chief Human Resources Officer at BCBSNC and Breast Cancer Survivor
June Mangum, Customer Service Advocate at BCBSNC and Breast Cancer Survivor
Catherine Hornbeck, Senior Enterprise Project Manager at BCBSNC and Breast Cancer Survivor
Presentation of Colors: UNC-Charlotte Air Force ROTC Detachment Color Guard
Invocation: Billy Mauldin, Motor Racing Outreach
National Anthem: Beth Spangler
Sunday, Oct. 8 – Bank of America 500
Honorary Starter: Karen Calder, Classroom Central executive director
Grand Marshal: Brad Paisley, GRAMMY Award-winning country music singer
Pace car driver: Hannah Kearney, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time World Champion mogul skier
Presentation of Colors: UNC-Charlotte Air Force ROTC Detachment Color Guard
National Anthem: Carly Pearce, country music singer
