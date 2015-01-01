Leavine Family Racing Will Be Powered By Procore In Charlotte

McDowell Looking Forward To Racing At Home

CONCORD, N.C. (October 5, 2017) – Leavine Family Racing (LFR) will once again be powered by Procore Technologies for the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Although Procore recently came on board with LFR in Loudon, New Hampshire, the team is thrilled to host the California-based company at their home track. Procore will be the primary sponsor of the No. 95 Chevrolet SS and will continue as an associate for the remainder of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS).

LFR is looking to add to their best season in the MENCS, as well as top their best finish of 14th at Charlotte, which they earned in the Bank of America 500 last season.

Not only is McDowell looking forward to the challenges Charlotte’s 1.5-mile track brings, but he is also looking forward to a weekend at home before he gears up for the remaining races in the 2017 MENCS season.

“Charlotte is tough,” said McDowell. “It’s the second mile and a half of the playoffs, so everyone will be pushing hard to get as much out of bodies and aero packages as possible. It’s still a mechanical race – you have to have good grip, and tires fall off there. It’s a home race for us in that our shop is right there, so we will have lots of friends and family guests. It will be good to be home for a weekend.”

The Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, October 8 at 2PM ET. Race fans can tune-in to NBC for live race coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for team updates throughout the weekend.

