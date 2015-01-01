Daniel Hemric Returns to Richard Childress Racing in 2018

The 26-year-old will contend for the NASCAR XFINITY Series title in No. 21 Chevrolet

WELCOME, N.C. (October 5, 2017) – Kannapolis, North Carolina native and current playoff contender Daniel Hemric will return to Richard Childress Racing for the 2018 season to again compete for the NASCAR XFINITY Series championship, driving the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro.

“It is always a special time when you can re-sign with a team like Richard Childress Racing that has done so much in our sport,” said Hemric. “I’ve learned a lot from Richard both about racing and life in general, many lessons that I will never forget. While we still are contending for the XFINITY Series championship this year, and have unfinished business in the final five races, I’m fortunate that I will again be running for the Series championship in 2018 with RCR and Richard in my corner.”

In his rookie campaign in 2017, Hemric’s performance during the regular season earned him a position in the XFINITY Series Playoffs. Through the first 26 regular season races, Hemric earned five top-five and 12 top-10 finishes, one pole award, two stage wins, led 70 laps and earned the XFINITY Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Richard made a vow to me that he believes in me, and I believe in the entire RCR organization,” said Hemric. “It is such a humbling feeling to know I have an owner that believes in me and what we can accomplish together. I look forward to representing RCR and all of the organization’s great partners.”

“Daniel is a special driver that we’re thrilled to have back for the 2018 season,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “He works hard at being the best race car driver he can possibly be. There aren’t too many other drivers that have a work ethic like he does, which we value here at RCR. Daniel is constantly in the race shop meeting with his crew chief, our engineers, the simulation team and his teammates to understand how to get better. On top of that, Daniel is an excellent ambassador for RCR’s partners. He carries himself well, treats everyone with respect and understands the importance of sponsorship.”

Prior to making his NASCAR debut, the Kannapolis, North Carolina, native earned multiple championships across various Legend Car and Late Model series. He was crowned the track champion at Concord Speedway, recorded back-to-back Legend Car Pro championships (2008 and 2009), two Summer Shootout Series championships (2009 and 2012), Champion Racing Association JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour championship (2012) and the Southern Super Series championship (2013).

Along with Hemric’s impressive list of championships, he also claimed the victory in the inaugural Legends Million at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2010. Hemric won the largest one-of-a-kind grassroots event in racing history after taking the lead with 11 laps to go in the 100-lap A-Feature.

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2017 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet), 2011 Brickyard 400 champion Paul Menard (No. 27 Menards Chevrolet) and 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/VELVEETA Shells & Cheese Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with Austin Dillon, Ben Kennedy and Paul Menard (No. 2 Rheem/Menards Chevrolet), a multi-driver lineup with Ty Dillon, Scott Lagasse Jr. and others (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Rheem/Red Kap/Advil/Nexium 24HR® Chevrolet), Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Blue Gate Bank/Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff) Brandon Jones (No. 33 Menards/Nexteer/Anderson’s Maple Syrup/Rain-X Chevrolet) and Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet).

