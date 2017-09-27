NASCAR Racing Schedule for Charlotte

Tweet Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Hunting Chevrolet, leads the field at the start during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 9, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/NASCAR via Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and XFINITY Series head to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend as the Cup Series begins its Round of 12 in the Playoffs. The XFINITY Series will close out its opening round of the Playoffs and cut the field from 12 to 8 contenders.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, October 6

On-Track :

1:30-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – NBCSN

3-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN

6-6:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN

7:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

1 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series

Press Conferences: (Watch live)

11:45 a.m.: Ryan Blaney

12:45 p.m.: Kyle Larson

1 p.m.: Michael Annett, Brendan Gaughan, Daniel Hemric and Ryan Reed

3:10 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

3:40 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

8:10 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, October 7

On-Track :

11-11:50 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – NBCSN

12:05 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

1:30-2:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

3 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Drive for The Cure 300 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (200 laps, 300 miles) – NBCSN

Press Conference: (Watch live)

5:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR XFINITY Series Race (time approx.)

Sunday, October 8

On-Track :

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500 (334 laps, 501 miles) – NBC

Press Conference: (Watch live)

6:00 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (time approx.)

Race Details:

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: Drive for The Cure 300 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Bank of America 500

Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 1 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 501 miles (334 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 90), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 180), Final Stage (Ends on lap 334)

