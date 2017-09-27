NASCAR Racing Schedule for Charlotte
by Angela Campbell On Thu, Oct. 05, 2017
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and XFINITY Series head to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend as the Cup Series begins its Round of 12 in the Playoffs. The XFINITY Series will close out its opening round of the Playoffs and cut the field from 12 to 8 contenders.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Friday, October 6
On-Track:
1:30-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – NBCSN
3-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN
6-6:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN
7:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
1 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
11:45 a.m.: Ryan Blaney
12:45 p.m.: Kyle Larson
1 p.m.: Michael Annett, Brendan Gaughan, Daniel Hemric and Ryan Reed
3:10 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
3:40 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
4 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.
8:10 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Saturday, October 7
On-Track:
11-11:50 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – NBCSN
12:05 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN
1:30-2:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN
3 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Drive for The Cure 300 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (200 laps, 300 miles) – NBCSN
Press Conference: (Watch live)
5:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR XFINITY Series Race (time approx.)
Sunday, October 8
On-Track:
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500 (334 laps, 501 miles) – NBC
Press Conference: (Watch live)
6:00 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (time approx.)
Race Details:
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Race: Drive for The Cure 300 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 300 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Race: Bank of America 500
Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, Oct. 8
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBC, 1 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 501 miles (334 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 90), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 180), Final Stage (Ends on lap 334)