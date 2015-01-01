TCU STUDENTS GAIN BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF NASCAR FOLLOWING VISIT WITH NASCAR STAR ELLIOTT
by Official Release On Fri, Oct. 06, 2017
FORT WORTH, Texas (October 5, 2017) – NASCAR star Chase Elliott is in the midst of a run at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship as the series stops at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday. However, Elliott was able to step away from his race preparation and provide a lesson to Texas Christian University sports marketing students helping him promote NASCAR and Chase U, his student-only tailgate party held during the upcoming AAA Texas 500.
Elliott joined the students via Skype on Wednesday afternoon to provide an athlete’s perspective on sports marketing and NASCAR. He fielded questions from the students and provided his insight into the appeal of the sport during a 15-minute session. The goal for the students was to gain a better understanding of NASCAR as they gather information in an effort to build a comprehensive marketing strategy for Chase U.
“It was definitely cool to be able to speak with a guy that is my age that is in a sport that misses my demographic,” Kirk Leftwich said. “That offered a different way of looking at the athletes that are involved in NASCAR.”