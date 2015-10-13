Calling All Questions! Talladega Superspeedway’s Cast of NASCAR Stars is Set for the Alabama 500 Pre-Race Fan Question & Answer Session Sunday, Oct. 15

Kurt Busch, Ty Dillon, Donnie Allison and Wood Brothers Racing’s Len & Eddie Wood Join Lineup

TALLADEGA, AL – The past, present and future stars of NASCAR will be out in full force for Talladega Superspeedway’s Pre-Race Fan Question & Answer Session, set for Sunday, Oct. 15, prior to the start of the Alabama 500. Joining already announced drivers Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott will be this year’s Daytona 500 Champ Kurt Busch, along with original Alabama Gang member Donnie Allison, Rookie of the Year candidate Ty Dillon and Len & Eddie Wood of the iconic Wood Brothers Racing team.

Fans that purchase Talladega’s Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade for just $75 receive access to the Q&A, scheduled for 9:15 – 10:45 am. (CDT) on the start-finish line of NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask one of the seven individuals a question, but that’s not the only benefit of the upgrade. Fans can also take a stroll down pit road, stand at the red-carpet entrance at the drivers meeting and even experience driver introductions stage side – all before the engines are fired for the exciting Alabama 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Playoff event.

Visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223) to purchase the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade now to ensure you don’t miss out on this incredible race day opportunity. The Upgrade will be in effect on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 8:00 a.m. (CDT) until the conclusion of driver introductions prior to the Alabama 500 MENCS event. The race is scheduled to get the green flag at 1:00 p.m. (CDT).

Below are details on each of the five personalities added to the Pre-Race Fan Q&A Session.

Kurt Busch, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford: This years Daytona 500 winner, he has four third-place finishes at Talladega Superspeedway (TSS).

Ty Dillon, No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet: Dillon who will make his second TSS start in the MENCS, is the grandson of 12-time Talladega winning car owner Richard Childress. He has one TSS victory to his credit – winning the 2011 ARCA event.

Donnie Allison, International Motorsports Hall of Famer: The Hueytown, Alabama native made over 200 MENCS starts during his 21-year career, winning 10 races, including two Talladega victories.

Len and Eddie Wood, Co-owners of Wood Brothers Racing: The Wood Brothers have been involved in racing for decades and have five Talladega victories to their credit. Together, Len and Eddie lead NASCAR’s longest continuous running race team. Their playoff team will be gunning for career win No. 100 with Ryan Blaney behind the wheel.

These five individuals will join playoff contenders’ Keselowski, a four-time TSS winner and Elliott, the son of two-time Talladega victor Bill Elliott, and the pole winner for the 2016 GEICO 500.

