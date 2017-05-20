10 Top Tips for First-Time Motorsports Racers

Whether you’re stepping out onto the drag strip or entering a motorcycle race, your first time on the track can be intimidating.

What if you upset the other racers? What if you crash and burn? These are questions that have run through every first-timer’s mind, but be assured that the motorsports community is a welcoming one. Every competitor has to start somewhere, and the best way to learn the ropes is to turn up and get stuck in, whatever your vehicle of choice.

For your first event to be a success, it’s important to prepare both yourself and your vehicle. Here are ten top tips for your first time on the track.

Know Your Sport

You don’t need any special training to become a motorsports racer, or even a fully prepared racing car or bike (though you will need a racing license), but it’s important to have some knowledge of the sport. Chances are you’ll already be a fan before you decide to enter a race yourself, but you can never have too much prior knowledge.

Before you attempt to get on the track, you should attend at least a few racing events to get an idea of what to expect. Spending some time in the audience will help you learn about the schedule of events and the hand signals used by the track staff. As well as watching races, you can also gain further insight into the sport by looking up recent motorsports winners online and finding out what makes them successful.

Pass Inspection

Your car or bike will be properly inspected to make sure it is safe to race. This test will ensure your battery is secure, your breaks are working correctly and that you’re not leaking gas. If you’re driving a car, it will need to be empty for the race. It’s a good idea to give it a clean and pump up your tires before inspection. Safety rules will vary depending on what state you’re competing in, so get to know them before you get your vehicle checked.

Come Prepared

You’ll need to pay your entry fee, emergency gas and possibly food at the event. It’s advisable to bring cash, as most tracks don’t have card machines.

Remember: if you’re driving, you’ll need enough in the tank to get you home after the race. It’s also a good idea to bring a repair manual in case anything goes wrong with your vehicle on the way to the event or while you are racing. You can download repair manuals for cars, motorcycles and even tractors from Tradebit. You should also stock your boot up with tools and spare tires, just remember that you will need to take these out before the race.

Get the Right Safety Gear

You will need to buy or borrow a helmet, a racing suit, a jacket and some appropriate shoes before you can take part in a race. The Motorsport Safety Foundation provides information on how to stay safe and where to find the best specialist clothing for track races.

Know the Rules Before You Go

This one is obvious, but it still has to be said. Even if you’ve attended racing events in the past, you will still need to look up the rules for new venues. If you turn up without having passed an inspection, or without something you need, the organizers won’t let you compete. If this happens, don’t take it personally. Even F1 drivers get disqualified due to manufacturing errors or vehicle faults. The track staff is there to make racing fair and safe for everyone involved.

To avoid disappointment, make sure your vehicle passes inspection and that you study the rules of the venue before you go. Be sure to contact the track staff there’s anything you’re not sure about.

Plan Your Journey in Advance

When preparing for your first motorsports event, you want to be as organized as possible, so plan your route and print off the map to take with you. Don’t rely on your smartphone, as you never know when technology will fail you – the last thing you want is to end up stuck somewhere unfamiliar.

Set off earlier than you need to. You never know how the traffic’s going to be, and you’re not likely to be able to compete if you turn up late. Allow plenty of time for the journey and plan to get there a little early. That way, you’ll be able to spend time getting to know the other racers and pick up some tips.

Eat Well and Get Enough Sleep

Motorsports is exciting, but it can tire out even the most experienced track racer. Make sure you have plenty of energy for the race by eating well and getting enough sleep the night before. Have a substantial breakfast in the morning and ensure that you have everything ready to go the night before. It goes without saying that you should lay off the beers, too.

