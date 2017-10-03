E.J. Wade Foundation – Charlotte Race Advance

Matt DiBenedetto and the E.J. Wade Foundation look forward to a home race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race 30 of 36:

Charlotte, NC is the home of many teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, including Go Fas Racing. Based out of Mooresville, NC, just thirty minutes from Charlotte Motor Speedway, Go Fas and Matt DiBenedetto are looking forward to working from home this weekend. The E.J. Wade Foundation will be the primary sponsor of the No.32 Ford using their purple and pink scheme that was last ran at Talladega Superspeedway, and earlier this year in the Daytona 500 – both races earning top-20 finishes. They’ll look to continue their great runs with this scheme as they pull into their home track this weekend.

Completing an earlier season run:

The spring race was a confidence-builder for the Cosmo Motors team. They had a very fast pace as soon as they unloaded and were optimistic going into the race. Matt DiBenedetto was running around 25th-28th position when debris cut his right-front tire about 100 laps in. Although it was a disappointing result, the team knew that had found a very good balance on the racecar, and that it could really benefit them going into the fall race. Without the luxury of high-dollar simulation or massive engineering staff, the Go Fas team is more reliant on Matt’s feedback from prior races as well as notes of their changes throughout the race weekend. Knowing that they were able to achieve a fast setup on the racecar earlier in the year will put them steps ahead as they move forward into this weekend.

Last Week for the No.32 Team:

DiBenedetto and the No.32 CorvetteParts.net team improved 9 positions in just a few laps at Dover International Speedway. The team had to start from the back of the field after a small mechanical failure caused the CorvetteParts.net team to miss qualifying, but Matt quickly charged through the field. He had good track position to finish around the 27th-29th position but fell back due to some untimely cautions, ultimately finishing the race in the 31st position.

DiBenedetto on Charlotte Motor Speedway:

“Charlotte is actually one of my favorite mile-and-a-half racetracks. It’s challenging to get the car to handle with a good balance on both ends of the track. We were actually pretty quick here in the spring race before having the tire failure, so I know we will have a really good setup when we unload Friday. With some playoff-attrition and a fast racecar, I know we’ll move up through the field on Sunday and get a good result for the E.J. Wade Foundation. No matter what, we will enjoy working close to home. Our whole team definitely looks forward to having friends and family out at the racetrack.”

Chassis Info: Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-931 to serve as the primary car this weekend.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Starts: 5

Average Start: 27.9

Average Finish: 24.4

ABOUT OUR TEAM

About The E.J. Wade Foundation

E.J. Wade Foundation is the non-profit arm of E.J. Wade Construction. The Foundation exists to provide resources for people and communities in crisis. They are focused on disaster relief and preparedness; offering aid to orphanages in Niger, Africa; and providing assistance to patients who suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. Each of these pillars of philanthropy holds deep meaning to each member of the Wade family.

About E.J. Wade Construction:

E.J. Wade Construction is a woman owned and operated company that has been in business since 1991. They strive to produce a superior product for every client, and their qualified professionals allow E.J Wade Construction to have full authority over any job. This gives customers the quality and dependability that they deserve, while saving them time and money. They are based out of Mechanicsville, VA and are licensed in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, & West Virginia. E.J. Wade Construction is a Class A Contractor and VDOT Contractor.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

