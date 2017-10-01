No. 62 South Point Chevrolet Camaro Paint Scheme Will Honor Las Vegas Victims at Charlotte Motor Speedway

#VegasStrong featured on the hood of South Point Chevy driven by Las Vegas-native Brendan Gaughan

WELCOME, N.C. (October 6, 2017) – Veteran NASCAR driver and Las Vegas-native Brendan Gaughan will carry a special paint scheme this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway honoring the victims of the recent tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. The hood of the No. 62 South Point Chevrolet Camaro will feature the iconic “Las Vegas” script and #VegasStrong in gold and black block lettering.

“I’ve always considered myself lucky to be born and raised in what I tell everyone is the greatest city on Earth,” said Gaughan. “Seeing the outpouring of love and charity from all over the world helps restore my faith in humanity after these past couple of days. Thank you to all those who have already helped and I have never been more proud to say that I am #VegasStrong.”

Gaughan is the son of Michael Gaughan and grandson of the late Jackie Gaughan, who both have played a critical role in developing the gaming industry in Las Vegas. The Gaughan family currently owns and operates South Point Hotel & Casino, a 2,200 hotel, spa and world-class casino.

On Monday, South Point offered free hotel room accommodations to those traveling to Las Vegas to assist loved ones affected by the tragedy.

Gaughan, 42, is currently in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs and is competing in his 20th season as a NASCAR driver.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2017 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet), 2011 Brickyard 400 champion Paul Menard (No. 27 Menards Chevrolet) and 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/VELVEETA Shells & Cheese Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with Austin Dillon, Ben Kennedy and Paul Menard (No. 2 Rheem/Menards Chevrolet), a multi-driver lineup with Ty Dillon, Scott Lagasse Jr. and others (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Rheem/Red Kap/Advil/Nexium 24HR® Chevrolet), Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Blue Gate Bank/Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff) Brandon Jones (No. 33 Menards/Nexteer/Anderson’s Maple Syrup/Rain-X Chevrolet) and Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet).

