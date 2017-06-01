CHEVY MENCS AT CHARLOTTE TWO: Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Accident Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

BANK OF AMERICA 500

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY FIRST PRACTICE

OCTOBER 6, 2017

DALE EARNHARDT, JR., NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CHEVROLET SS – Hit the outside retaining wall coming off of Turn 4. The resulting damage led to the team pulling out a back-up car.

WHAT HAPPENED?

“I don’t know. I got into this black stuff and it just took off into the fence. I think the car was pretty good, but had to pull a back-up out. It should be fine though. It’s a good thing that it happened early and we will get to practice tomorrow and get to work on it.”

DO YOU THINK YOU ARE GOING TO GET SOME LAPS IN THE BACK-UP BEFORE QUALIFYING?

“I don’t know. But, with the new rule I think we have to go to the back anyway on qualifying, so we will probably just make a little run in that first round and pack it up.”

