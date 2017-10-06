Jennifer Anderson Roars to Victory in the Better Half Dash

Tweet Better Half Dash winner Jennifer Anderson, middle, joins runner-up Tammy Rice, left, and third-place finisher Kate Tomaino, right, in celebrating after Friday's event during Bojangles' Pole Night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (CMS/HHP photo)

Jennifer Anderson – the sister of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson and the girlfriend of Truck Series driver Austin Wayne Self – won Friday’s Better Half Dash at Charlotte Motor Speedway; The event featured the wives and girlfriends of NASCAR personalities competing in Bandoleros for charity on the speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile

Better Half Dash at Charlotte Motor Speedway; The event featured the wives and girlfriends of NASCAR personalities competing in Bandoleros for charity on the speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile Fans can buy tickets to the Bank of America 500 by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or by visiting online at charlottemotorspeedway.com/ tickets

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 6, 2017) – Jennifer Anderson sped to a hotly contested victory in Friday’sseventh annual Better Half Dash Bandolero race during Bojangles’ Pole Night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 25-lap Bandolero battle among the better halves of NASCAR personalities saw Anderson prevail thanks to an impressive late-race restart over Tammy Rice and Kate Tomaino. Anderson got by Rice and race leader Paige Keselowski on Lap 17 of the popular event, which raises money for Motor Racing Outreach and driver-chosen charities.

“It was hard (to win) but it was a lot of fun,” said Anderson, the girlfriend of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Austin Wayne Self. “It was awesome to have the Hermie and Elliott Sadler Foundation on our car. This is for them. The race was tough. It didn’t come easy. It has been really fun getting to know all these ladies throughout the past month and a half. It means a lot to win at the same place my brother (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver) Jordan (Anderson) has won.”

Rice got some tips from her husband, Kaulig Racing crew chief Chris Rice, while Tomaino – the wife of NASCAR mechanic Trey Tomaino – rallied from the tail of the field to score a podium result. Rounding out the top five were Chelsea Fetzer (wife of Chip Ganassi racing tire carrier Ben Fetzer) and Marisa Erspamer (wife of Hendrick Motorsports tire carrier Jared Erspamer).

Pole winner Paige Keselowski, the wife of Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski, finished sixth after leading the most laps but suffering a flat tire two-thirds of the way into the race.

The Better Half Dash events have now raised more than $300,000 for charities.

