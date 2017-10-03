Denny Hamlin Captures Pole for Bank of America 500 at Charlotte

Tweet Photo Credit: Brad Keppel

Denny Hamlin captured the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light Pole Award Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a qualifying speed of 191.598 mph. It was his first pole this season, his second at Charlotte and his 25th career pole.

Hamlin has scored at least one pole each season during his 13-year career in the Cup Series, with the exception of 201l.

“It’s good, you always like to keep streaks alive,” he said. “Hadn’t had a pole this year and have had one every other year, but it’s good. We’ve been so close and we’ve made so many final rounds, been in the top five, but not as fast as our teammates. Today we adjusted on it, got it a little better each round and had some goodwill.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s No. 11 Toyota will lead the field when the green flag waves for Sunday’s Bank of America 500. Teammate Matt Kenseth will join him on the front row after a 191.489 mph lap, starting second, in the first event of the Playoff’s Round of 12.

Kevin Harvick, with a speed of 191.394 mph, will start third followed by Kyle Busch in fourth and Clint Bowyer in fifth. Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson will start in positions sixth through 10th, respectively.

The pre-race inspection had some teams rushing to make qualifying runs during the first round after failing their first attempt to pass the inspection process, including Kyle Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Erik Jones. Busch and Earnhardt were able to qualify in the closing minutes while Erik Jones did not make it through in time to qualify. Jones will start 38th. Corey LaJoie and Brett Moffitt also failed to make qualifying runs and will start in 39th and 40th.

Of the remaining Playoff drivers, Ryan Blaney will start 15th, Martin Truex Jr. 17th, Jamie McMurray 18th and Stenhouse 22nd. Jimmie Johnson did not make it past the first round of qualifying and will begin the race in 25th place.

A frustrated Johnson told NBC Sports, “Multiple trips through inspection doesn’t help by any stretch. We just missed it, so, another frustrating Friday, unfortunately. Back tomorrow and we’ll have to pass a bunch of cars Sunday. It sucks getting behind and starting the weekend behind, but it is what it is and we’ll have to go to work on Sunday.”

On-track activities will continue Saturday with two Cup Series practices at 11 p.m. ET and 1:30 p.m. ET. The Bank of America 500 will be broadcast Sunday on NBC at 2 p.m. ET

