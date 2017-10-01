Truex Qualifies 17th, Jones 38th at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 6, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 17th and Erik Jones will start 38th after missing qualifying for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Truex drove the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota to a second-round lap of 28.496 seconds at 189.500 mph under the lights on the 1.5-mile tri-oval. Truex will line up on the inside of Row 9.

“Today was interesting with the way the track was with the VHT,” said Truex. “I felt pretty good at the end of practice and thought we would be in good shape for qualifying. But the car got way loose for whatever reason. We’ll be fine. We’ll work hard tomorrow in race trim and get this Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota ready to roll on Sunday.”

The No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota did not pass technical inspection in time to make a lap in the first round of qualifying. Jones will line up on the outside of Row 19.

Denny Hamlin won the pole. The balance of the top 12 qualifiers were: Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Kasey Kahne, Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman and Danica Patrick.

The Bank of America 500 will air live Sunday beginning at noon MT (2 p.m. ET) on NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and PRN.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **