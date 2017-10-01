Coby Mode: Modified Veteran Conquers Southern Slam 150

Tweet Doug Coby celebrates with his crew after winning Friday's Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (CMS/HHP photo)

Doug Coby won the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway during Bojangles’ Pole Night on Friday; Coby captured the win from the pole, holding off runner-up Danny Bohn by 1.049 seconds in a battle of attrition

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 6, 2017) – After a 150-lap battle of modified survival, Doug Coby was the man standing with the trophy at the end of Friday night’s Southern Slam 150 during Bojangles’ Pole Night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Coby – who also won the pole – took the lead for good on Lap 139 and held off Danny Bohn by 1.049 seconds in the race, which was heavy on bumper-to-bumper action among NASCAR’s ground-pounding Whelen Modified Tour.

Ryan Preece offered Coby the toughest challenge in the early going, but a mechanical failure on Lap 80 ended Preece’s bid for victory as Coby eventually sped to his 24th win and his first on Charlotte’s frontstretch quarter-mile. Calvin Carroll finished third with Jamie Tomaino fourth and Bobby Measmer fifth.

“We traveled a long way down here (from Milford, Connecticut) so we’re leaving with some bonus money,” Coby said. “It’s tough racing these cars. Danny did a good job. It’s nice to get a win. We came down here to do one thing: win.”

