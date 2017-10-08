Charlotte Motor Speedway Presents Tony Eury Sr. with Smokey Yunick Award

Tweet Legendary crew chief Tony Eury Sr., left, receives the Smokey Yunick Award on Sunday from Marcus Smith, the president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (HHP/Harold Hinson photo)

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 8, 2017) – Charlotte Motor Speedway presented legendary crew chief Tony Eury Sr. with the speedway’s prestigious Smokey Yunick Award on Sunday prior to the Bank of America 500.

Eury – a longtime crew chief of Dale Earnhardt Jr. – guided Earnhardt to two NASCAR XFINITY Serieschampionships and 15 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victories. Eury’s considerable history in the sport led to 25 XFINITY Series wins with drivers including Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who makes his final Charlotte start as a full-time driver on Sunday.

Presented annually since 1997 to honor famed mechanic Henry “Smokey” Yunick, the award recognizes an individual who rose from humble beginnings to make a major impact on the motorsports industry.

A native of nearby Kannapolis, North Carolina, Eury was the crew chief when Earnhardt Jr. became the first rookie to win the Monster Energy All-Star Race in 2000 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Eury joins a star-studded list of recipients including the Wood brothers, Ken Squier, Junior Johnson, Cotton Owens and Ray Evernham.

“Coming from a mill town, I never really realized what I was getting myself into when I started,” Eury said. “The list of names to have won this is pretty incredible. Being in a class with Leonard Wood, Junior Johnson and Ray Evernham and those guys is an honor. It’s a real honor.”

