Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Grab Eighth at Charlotte

Season’s 11th Top-10 Finish Puts Team Five Points Behind Playoff Cutoff

CONCORD, N.C., Oct. 8, 2017 – If you need evidence of how competitive the NASCAR Playoffs are, consider this: Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team came to Charlotte Motor Speedway ninth in the standings, finished the Bank of America 500 a strong eighth in overtime and left the track 11th in the championship chase.

Although Blaney and the Wood Brothers team are in 11th place, they are only five points away from the Round 2 cutoff with two of the team’s best tracks, Talladega and Kansas, next on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

The Motorcraft/Quick Lane team started the race 15th after a so-so qualifying result, and were handicapped when Saturday’s practice session was rained out and hadn’t practiced any race runs on Friday. As a result, Blaney started the race with a loose race car and finished Stage 1 where he started.

“It stinks we couldn’t get any (more) stage points, especially in that first one, but I thought we did a good job of getting better throughout the race,” Blaney said.

The Wood Brothers’ iconic No. 21 started Stage 2 in 14th place, got into the top 10 by lap 121 of 334 scheduled laps and finished Stage 2 in 9th, collecting two vital stage points.

The Motorcraft/Quick Lane pit crew helped Blaney with adjustments throughout the day despite a malfunctioning jack that hampered the team’s pit road efficiency.

“We were a lot better at the end of the race than what we were at the beginning,” Blaney said. “That says a lot about the team and hopefully we can keep it up and run decent the next two weeks. I’m proud of the effort to get better and the hard work, so that’s what we needed. We just need to start better.

“It’s solid,” he continued. “I was just really loose in all day over the bumps and things. That was something we tried to get better at and we got a little better, but we needed a little bit more.”

The eighth-place finish at Charlotte was the team’s 11th top-10 outcome of the 2017 season. It also was Blaney’s best finish at the North Carolina speedway.

Blaney sits in 11th in the standings with 3,039 points, 67 points behind the leader Martin Truex, Jr. and five points from the Round 2 cutoff.

The NASCAR Playoffs continue next Sunday, Oct. 15 with the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway when the No. 21 will be in its Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center livery. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. and will be televised on NBC.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCA’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

