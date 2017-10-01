RCR Post Race Report – Bank of America 500

Austin Dillon Finishes 16th at Charlotte Motor Speedway Following Unscheduled Late-Race Pit Stop

“We came to Charlotte Motor Speedway with high expectations after winning the May race and the team did a great job preparing a competitive Dow Chevrolet. We came with a slightly different setup than May and I told the guys that this setup seemed even more competitive than the car I had in the spring. We were running solid in the top-10 throughout the race. We were on track for a great finish but we ended up making an unscheduled pit stop under green with less than 15 laps to go for a vibration. Still, we were able to get back on the lead lap and finish 16th. I’m proud of everyone for their hard work.”

– Austin Dillon

Paul Menard Brings Home 19th-Place Finish in Schrock/Menards Chevrolet

“The Schrock/Menards Chevrolet took off well in the first part of the race, and we were able to race our way into the top 15. The guys did a great job on pit road all day. The track conditions kept changing throughout the day and we just didn’t keep up with them well. Those late-race restarts bunched everybody up and it was pretty wild to the finish. I’m glad we got this race in with all the concerns about the weather.”

– Paul Menard

Lap 44 Crash Takes Out Ryan Newman and the Cat Racing Team at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“We had a decent day going for the Caterpillar Chevrolet, but I just didn’t see Clint Bowyer. I know I got tight underneath him and I washed up, but I checked-up and when you check-up sometimes, you wash up even more. It wasn’t intentional on my part. Never the less, I don’t know if he turned me on purpose or not. He probably had a right to, but it was early in the race. We had a good qualifying effort and without any practice on Saturday, I’m very happy with the quality of Chevy we had. It’s not the result that we wanted, that’s for sure.”

– Ryan Newman

