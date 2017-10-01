KANSAS SPEEDWAY GIVING AWAY “JR APPRECI88ION TOUR” PIN ON OCT. 22

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Oct. 9, 2017) – For many race fans, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is synonymous with racing and NASCAR, and on Oct. 22, Kansas Speedway will hand out a commemorative lapel pin to the first 19,000 fans through the gates to recognize Earnhardt Jr.’s accomplishments. The number represents the 19 years that Earnhardt Jr. has raced in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Dale Jr. has been one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers for over a decade,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren. “And with the Hollywood Casino 400 scheduled to be his last NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, we wanted to do something to recognize him and the day.”

Earnhardt Jr.’s best finish at Kansas Speedway came in June 2011, when he finished second. In May 2015, he finished third. Overall, he has three Top-Five finishes and nine Top-Ten finishes at Kansas Speedway.

Racing returns to Kansas Speedway this October for the Hollywood Casino 400, which is an elimination race in the playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 22. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 will again be a part of the playoffs for the NASCAR XFINITY Series on Saturday, Oct. 21, while the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will wrap up their season and crown a champion on Friday, Oct. 20.

