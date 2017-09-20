The 10 Best Places to See a NASCAR Race

Tweet Photo Credit: David L. Yeazell and Rachel Myers

NASCAR is truly a way of life. And if you haven’t been to a race yet, what are you waiting for? These are the places you need to go see a race.

Talladega Superspeedway

The fastest and longest track in NASCAR, Talladega is an absolute must. It’s known for wild finishes — and crashes — and you are guaranteed to get an exciting and unpredictable race here. Even wilder may be the fans, who are always partying hard. And the National Motorsports Hall of Fame is here, so you have to check it out before you head home.

Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona 500 is one of — if not the most — prestigious races in NASCAR. Seeing the Daytona 500 is every racing fan’s dream. Since the track is located right on the beach, it’s also in one of the most picturesque spots you can imagine. Daytona is even fun when the race isn’t happening, as they do tours of the track, as well as letting fans drive a few laps around it.

Martinsville Speedway

The oldest track in NASCAR, this speedway is a classic. It’s smaller, but that gives it a more intimate feel, letting fans be closer to the action. It’s also full of nostalgia and history, something any dedicated NASCAR fan will appreciate.

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen is located right near Seneca Lake in New York, so it should be easy to talk the missus into taking a long weekend with you. Fans seem unable to make up their mind about road course racing, but Watkins Glen makes it easy to love. You’re guaranteed a good race on this course, as it seems to bring out some of the best driving.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

This track isn’t just a must-visit for NASCAR fans, it’s a must for any major sports fan. It’s hard to find someone who has never heard of the Indianapolis 500. The speedway also houses the Auto Racing Hall of Fame. And with a capacity of more than 237,000 fans, it’s the highest-capacity sports venue in the world, certainly making it a sight to see those stands packed on race day.

Texas Motor Speedway

Here, drivers get some sweet guns for their victory. If that doesn’t scream Texas, what does? Everything is bigger in Texas, including the high-definition video screen at the track, which is the largest in the world.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte houses the sport’s longest race, and it’s just a delightful track. It’s located in the heart of NASCAR country since almost all the NASCAR teams are close by. If you go here, make it the ultimate racing getaway and schedule some shop tours for your visit, as well.

Pocono Raceway

There’s a reason it’s called the Tricky Triangle. Each turn on this course is modeled on a crazy one from another racetrack, and the severe banks keep things interesting. Cars may run a little slower at this track, but it’s still high-energy and a whole lot of fun watching racers navigate this thing.

Dover International Speedway

With a nickname like The Monster Mile, who wouldn’t want to see a race here? Miles the Monster is even the official mascot of the track, due to the nickname. Dover is also a gorgeous place to visit, and it’s easily accessible from a bunch of other states. Come for the Monster Mile, stay for an extended vacation and enjoy yourself.

Darlington Raceway

If you want a packed house, Darlington is where you should go. This track is one of the biggest draws in racing because the rougher track surface is a nod to the origins of racing when too many of the tracks are now paved super-smooth.

Witnessing the rush of a NASCAR race in person is something you’ll never forget — especially at one of these epic tracks.

