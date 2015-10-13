‘Dega Dale Fan Connection: Unlike Anywhere Else

Tweet Dale Earnhardt Jr. has always had a special relationship with his fans at Talladega Superspeedway. Last fall, prior to being named an Honorary Member of the famed Alabama Gang, Dale Jr. surprised a group of some of his biggest fans.

TALLADEGA, AL – Home is where the heart is. And for six-time Talladega winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., that place is Talladega Superspeedway – a track he considers a second home, with good reason. In addition to his six triumphs and record four consecutive victories (from 2001-2003) at the 2.66-mile facility, it’s his relationship with his fans, in a place that he himself, calls “Earnhardt Country,” that make his trips to NASCAR’s Biggest and Baddest track even more special.

“There are a lot of them here (at Talladega), tons of them, more than any place we go,” said Dale Jr., who will make his final Talladega start in this Sunday’s Alabama 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race. “You know, you travel all over the United States, racing in all the different parts of the country and some places you feel almost like you’re at home. This is one of them.”

Dale Jr. felt even more at home at the historic Alabama race track last fall when he was named an Honorary Member of the famed “Alabama Gang” by the original trio of the state’s racing legends – Bobby & Donnie Allison and Red Farmer. “What an incredible honor that was, not only for me, but all the Earnhardt fans out there,” said Dale Jr. “Talladega Superspeedway has meant so much to me and my family.”

The Earnhardt fandom at ‘Dega started nearly four decades ago with his father – Dale Earnhardt Sr. – who gravitated early on with not only the track, but thousands of families in the grandstands. There was a connection there that was evident, and the track’s all-time winner (10-times) passed that baton on to his son, who always looks forward to the trek back to Sweet Home Alabama.

“It makes it fun to come here knowing you’ve got a lot of people excited to see you run,” Junior said. “When you are on pit road before you even get in the car, the first thing you’re thinking about is how fast you can get to the lead because you know a lot of people want to see you leading the race. And they come here to cheer that specific moment and hopefully see you go to Victory Lane.”

JR Nation will be proud no matter the result of his final TSS start. The Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver trails only his father on Talladega’s all-time MENCS win list. But, he wants to wind up in Talladega’s Gatorade Victory Lane one final time – not only for himself and his team, but for the countless fans in the stands on their feet, cheering and sporting No. 88 gear.

“You just want to produce for them,” admitted Dale Jr. “Sometimes I swear I can hear the fans when we take the lead. It’s a great feeling. Makes me feel proud to make them happy. When you come off Turn 4 you can see a big difference in arms in the air and people excited about what just happened when you take the lead. That really… you can’t create that anywhere else.”

Perhaps a storybook ending will take place with a seventh triumph Sunday. At least we know one thing – the droves of fans will be out in full force.

The Alabama 500 is set for 1 p.m. (CDT). To secure your tickets for this stop on Dale Jr.’s #Appreci88ion Tour, log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or call the track’s main ticket office at 855-518-RACE (7223).

This weekend’s NASCAR Playoff action kicks off Friday with practice sessions for the Alabama 500 and fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, which takes the green flag on Saturday at 12 Noon CDT.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive (record of 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids ticket and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert (featuring Colt Ford Powered by American Ethanol) and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of the Friday night “Big One on the Blvd” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video viewing boards that line the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special kid’s VIP opportunities. Talladega Superspeedway’s next NASCAR weekend is set for October 13-15, featuring the fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Noon (CDT) Sat. Oct. 14 – the final race in the Round of 8 in the NCWTS Playoffs where the field of eligible title contenders will be trimmed from eight to six. The weekend’s anchor is set for 1 p.m. (CDT) Sun. Oct. 15 with the Alabama 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) event, the second race in the Round of 12 during the MENCS Playoffs. For more details and ticket information simply log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or call the Talladega Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **