AUSTIN’S FAST-RISING TEENAGE POP STAR MCWILLIAMS TO SING NATIONAL ANTHEM FOR NASCAR XFINITY SERIES O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 300

FORT WORTH, Texas (October 10, 2017) – Madison McWilliams, a rapidly emerging teenage pop star from Austin, Texas, will sing the National Anthem prior to the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 16-year-old McWilliams has been a whirlwind of activity with the releases of singles, music videos and her debut EP; live performances at major events; and numerous interviews with various media outlets, including several high-profile teen outlets, that are following her meteoric rise in the music industry.

McWilliams has performed the National Anthem at a number of events previously, but the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (7:30 p.m. CT, TV: NBC Sports Network, Radio: PRN, SiriusXM, 95.9 The Ranch) will be her first at a NASCAR event. It will be particularly exciting for McWilliams given that she is an ardent NASCAR fan.

“Performing the National Anthem at Texas Motor Speedway is a dream come true,” McWilliams said. “As a native Texan, being at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 is already a thrill but having this opportunity with NASCAR is beyond anything I could imagine. I’m really looking forward to it – not to mention I just turned 16 so I can see which car I should ask my Mom for.” (Click here to preview and download interview / b-roll with McWilliams.)

McWilliams released her debut EP “Madison” in June that consists of six songs she wrote: “Melodramatic,” “Easy,” “Burn and Crash,” “End of the Tunnel,” “We’ve Got Today,” and “Fighter.”

Two of the current single releases, “We’ve Got Today,” and “End of the Tunnel” have garnered solid social media traction, with “We’ve Got Today” being selected at the Musical.ly “NextWave” April video competition. McWilliams was one of only 15 emerging artists invited to participate in the popular music platform.

She has performed at several major events this year, including Austin’s ever-popular SXSW in March and Make-A-Wish World Wish Day during April in San Antonio. She serves as an official Make-A-Wish ambassador for Central and South Texas and her song “Fighter” was written as a tribute to the Make-A-Wish children.

McWilliams’ popularity continues to grow as she has been recently featured in national teen outlets TigerBeat, Dream Teen Magazine (cover), Popstar! Magazine, Sweety High and Girls’ Life as well as Austin’s lifestyle outlet Tribeza MagazineandAustin Women Magazine, among others. Bauer Publishing, the major teen magazine publishing group, featured her in conjunction with her debut EP. For more information on McWilliams, please visit www.madisonmcwilliams.com or social media platforms Twitter (@madisonmcw7), Facebook (madisonmcwilliamsmusic), YouTube (Madison McWilliams Music), Snapchat (itsmadisonmcw) and Instagram (madisonmcwilliamsmusic).

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 is part of a NASCAR playoff tripleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The race week also includes the NASCAR Camping World Series JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Relief on Friday, Nov. 3, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 on Sunday, Nov. 5. For information or tickets, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **