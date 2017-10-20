Vinnie Miller to Make NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut at Talladega Superspeedway with Bolen Motorsports
by Official Release On Tue, Oct. 10, 2017
Michigan Native to Pilot No. 66 Chevrolet Saturday at Talladega
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 10, 2017) – Vinnie Miller will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut driving the No. 66 Bolen Motorsports Chevrolet in the Fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway Saturday, October 14th.
The 20-year-old driver made his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut September 16 at Chicagoland Speedway driving for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.
The Michigan native posted one top-five and six top-10 finishes in 12 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards events this season.
This will be Miller’s debut at the 2.66-mile Lincoln, Alabama superspeedway.
“I am really excited about the opportunity that Bolen Motorsports has given me to drive for them at Talladega (Superspeedway) this weekend,” Miller said. “To prepare, I have been watching video of past races. I know I have a huge learning curve being in a truck and on a superspeedway. Hopefully, we will learn a lot and get a solid finish for Bolen Motorsports.”
The NCWTS Fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is slated to begin at 1 p.m., ET and will be broadcast live on FOX, MRN Radio and Sirius XM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.