GMS Racing NCWTS Talladega Preview

Talladega Stats

8 starts, 1 win, 3 top-fives, 5 top-10s

Season Stats

18 starts, 2 wins, 9 top-fives, 15 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 21 team will utilize GMS chassis No. 129. Talladega will be the first outing for this GMS chassis.

– Following a 10th-place showing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sauter sits fourth in the NCWTS driver championship point standings leading into the final race of the Round of 8.

Quote

“I think we can play the strategy game a little bit because the GMS trucks, especially as of late, on the superspeedways have just been phenomenally fast. Our truck at Daytona this year was the fastest speedway vehicle I’ve ever had in my career. If we can duplicate that or try to, we’ll be in a good position. Talladega’s got a little different complexion to the race than Daytona does, where I feel like it’s better to stay in line and be disciplined than be a hero and make moves. It’s definitely a wild card race; things can happen out of your control there.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Talladega Stats

Saturday will mark Haley’s first NCWTS start at Talladega Superspeedway.

Season Stats

16 starts, 2 top-fives, 10 top-10s

Additional Info

– Haley will pilot GMS chassis No. 127. This chassis was last run at Daytona International Speedway by Scott Lagasse (start: 14th, finish: 7th), but was also raced to second-place finish at Talladega last year by Spencer Gallagher.

– Haley, who was not old enough to compete at Daytona earlier this year, made his first superspeedway start in the ARCA Racing Series in May. He took over the lead for a one-lap shootout and stayed out front to claim his first superspeedway victory.

– Haley’s No. 24 team is eighth in the owner championship playoff standings, 15 points out of the final transfer spot.

Quote

“The trucks at any superspeedway look very on edge, so putting myself in that bee’s nest is going to be a little different than the ARCA races, but obviously having a win anywhere is going to improve your confidence. I know GMS brings really fast superspeedway trucks they showed it this year at Daytona when we ran first through fourth for a while and qualified first, second and third. This is probably the race I’m looking forward to the most.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 STEALTH Chevrolet Silverado

Talladega Stats

Kaz will be making his first NCWTS start at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

Season Stats

18 starts, 1 pole, 1 win, 4 top-five, 8 top-10s

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis No. 053 at Talladega Superspeedway. Kaz last ran this chassis at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, becoming the youngest Daytona pole award and race winner in series history.

– After two races in the Round of 8, Kaz is seeded seventh in the NCWTS Playoff Standings, 8 points below the cutoff line.

Quote

“Obviously it’s cool knowing that the last Superspeedway race we were able to get the pole and the win, but anything can happen in these types of races. You can have the fastest truck or be the best plate racer, but we’ve seen it time and time again in every series, that doesn’t guarantee you any sort of favorable finishing position. We’re looking at this race as a wild card, just like everyone else is. Leaving Daytona without any damage, we’re able to bring the same truck with us to Talladega, which is a plus. The No. 33 STEALTH team will bring me a fast Chevy, it’ll be up to me to keep us out of trouble and up front at the end.”

