Trevor Bayne – Talladega Advance

Team: No. 6 Liberty National Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Talladega Superspeedway – Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2:00pm EST. on NBC

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Talladega

Trevor Bayne will make his 14th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Talladega this weekend.

In 13 previous starts at the Alabama track, Bayne has recorded a best finish of eighth in the Spring 2012 event.

In 27 career MENCS starts on restrictor-plate tracks (Daytona International Speedway and Talladega), Bayne has earned one victory – the 2011 running of the Daytona 500.

In four starts at Talladega in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, Bayne has recorded two top-10 finishes. Bayne earned his best finish of sixth in the spring 2011 event at the Alabama track.

Matt Puccia at Talladega

Puccia will be atop the box for his 13th MENCS event at Talladega on Sunday. In 12 previous races at the 2.66-Mile superspeedway, Puccia recorded a best finish of second with former driver Greg Biffle in the spring 2014 event.

Recapping Charlotte

Bayne overcame damage sustained from contact with the outside retaining wall and improved 11 positions during the final stage of the MENCS event at Charlotte Motor Speedway to record a 14th-place finish

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Talladega:

“I am pumped to get to Talladega this weekend. Our restrictor-plate program has been really strong this year and I am extremely confident that we will have a fast Liberty National Ford this weekend. Anything can happen here and if we can avoid the trouble and stay ahead of the three and four-wide craziness we will have a great shot to contend for the win.”

