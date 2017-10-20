Stenhouse Jr – Talladega Advance

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17team, @Stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Talladega Superspeedway

The two-time XFINITY champion has eight career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Talladega with an average finishing position of 10.4 — the best ranking out of all 2017 MENCS drivers.

In eight MENCS starts, Stenhouse has scored one win, three top-five and five top-10 finishes and completed 100% of the laps.

Last time at Talladega

After earning his second career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Coors Light pole award, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the lead on the final lap to claim his first career MENCS victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon earning a spot in the Playoffs.

Round of 12

Stenhouse currently sits in the 12th position just 10 points shy of the eighth place cutoff with two races remaining in the round.

SunnyD

Sunny Delight Beverages Co. (SDBC), based in Cincinnati, OH, is a leading producer, distributor and marketer of juices, juice drinks and flavored waters in North America. Its brands include the market leading SunnyD juice drinks, Veryfine juices and drinks, and Fruit2O flavored and sparkling waters. The company operates four plants across the U.S. that service both refrigerated and shelf stable distribution systems and supply a wide range of customers in the grocery, club, mass merchandise, convenience, dollar and drug channels. For more information, please visit www.sunnyd.com.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Talladega:

“I’m definitely looking forward to going back to Talladega. Jimmy Fennig has been working for some time now on our Talladega car and been massaging it and getting it ready to go. He kind of takes over the whole speedway program until the week of and then our team gets it and works on it some more, but we want to go in and win Talladega. That would solidify us on making sure we get to that next round, but, if not, I think it’s a race track that we could still gain a lot of points. Nothing is guaranteed when you go there. I’ve been crashed out of them just as easy as finishing well, but I definitely feel confident going into Talladega this weekend.”

