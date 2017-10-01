RCR Event Preview – Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Talladega Superspeedway … Richard Childress began his driving career at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969 and is in a tie for the most all-time car owner victories at the storied Alabama-based race track with 12 wins. Dale Earnhardt visited Victory Lane nine times, while Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer swept the 2010 events at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Bowyer added to the Welcome, N.C.-based organization’s total by claiming RCR’s 100th Cup Series win when NASCAR’s senior series visited the facility in October 2011. In 169 starts, RCR also has four pole awards, 41 top-five, 68 top-10 finishes and has led 1,837 laps of competition.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,828 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards, 107 wins, 485 top-five finishes and 1,048 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

Catch the Action … The Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to be televised live on Sunday, October 15 on NBC beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

This Week’s No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet SS at Talladega Superspeedway … In eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega, Dillon earned his best finish at the 2.66-mile track in April 2016 when he finished third after making 17 pit stops and driving through the field with a battered race car. His best finish in four NASCAR XFINITY Series Starts is also third. He has two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, earning a best finish of seventh in October 2011.

Green Performance… American Ethanol is proud to help NASCAR race green. The best NASCAR drivers in the world have raced over 10 million flawless miles on Sunoco Green E15, helping reduce the sport’s impact on the environment with cleaner, cooler burning ethanol. But American Ethanol’s success doesn’t stop at the track; this homegrown biofuel gives American drivers a more environmentally friendly option at the pump because ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent compared to conventional gasoline. Being green just got a little easier -find out how you can make a simple choice at the pump to positively impact the environment at GetEthanol.com.

Pretty in Pink … For the seventh consecutive season, Chevrolet in partnership with the American Cancer Society will participate in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign (MSABC). This weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Chevrolet will host 25 survivors their guests on Saturday morning providing them hot laps around the 2.66-mile track with Chevy driver’s Austin and Ty Dillon. The guests will be treated to a hospitality experience complete with breakfast, a unique activity, driver question and answer session, autographs, photos and tickets to the race. Chevrolet will once again campaign a pink Chevrolet SS pace car this weekend at Talladega. For every lap the pink pace car “leads” under caution, Chevrolet will donate $350 per lap, (up to $50,000) to the MSABC program.

Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to participate in a Q & A session at the Team Chevy stage at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Local Time.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

You always seem to have pretty good success at Talladega Superspeedway …

“Yeah, I’ve done a lot of different things there and finished a lot of different ways. I do love the speedways. It’s been fun.”

This Week’s No. 27 Knauf / Menards Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway … Menard has competed in 22 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events at Talladega Superspeedway since his first start in 2006. He has three top-five and six top-10 finishes at the 2.66-mile track, including a ninth-place finish earlier this year. Menard also has two top-five and three top-10 finishes through the first three superspeedway events of the 2017 season.

Meet Menard … Fans will have the opportunity to meet Menard on Friday, Oct. 13 at 1:15 p.m. local time at the Team Chevy stage for a question-and-answer session. About Knauf … Knauf Insulation is the fastest growing, and one of the largest insulation manufacturers in the world. Knauf was founded in the USA over 30 years ago. Everything they sell in the USA is made in the USA. Add insulation to your home and purchase Guardian by Knauf Insulation at your local Menards store. Knauf Insulation recycles the equivalent of more than 2,000,000 glass bottles each day, transforming them into insulation.

Once recycled, one single bottle yields about 3,500 miles of fiber, about the same length as seven Daytona 500 races.

Adding insulation to your home is a quick project that can save you up to 30% on your heating and cooling bills.

Knauf Insulation’s certified formaldehyde-free products are more interior friendly than older, more traditional insulation products. PAUL MENARD QUOTES:

During the May race at Talladega Superspeedway you earned a top-10 finish during an event in which a lot of other drivers were involved in incidents. What was the key to success there and can you improve on that this weekend?

“We’ve had good luck this year on the superspeedways, so knock on wood that it will continue this weekend with the Knauf / Menards Chevrolet. We’ve had a few top-five and top-10 finishes this year and we’re hoping for more. We don’t ride around. We try to race up front and be ahead of the wrecks, but sometimes you’re in the middle of them and have to do your best to avoid them. A big crash at a restrictor-plate track can happen anywhere. My spotter Stevie Reeves does a good job getting me through them and, like I said, knock on wood we’ve been pretty lucky so far this year.”

This Week’s No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet SS at Talladega Superspeedway … Ryan Newman will make his 562nd Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when he competes at the final restrictor-plate race of the season at Talladega Superspeedway. In total, he owns five top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 31 starts. The South Bend, Indiana native has an average start of 13.9 and average finish of 20.3. His best start of second came in the fall of 2012, while his best finish of third took place in the spring of 2009. When it comes to championship points in the last 10 events at Talladega, Newman ranks seventhin most points earned. Age of Smart Iron … Caterpillar has spent over 90 years committed to innovation and technology that helps customers succeed. What was important then is even more important now, in an age when advancements come faster and more frequently than ever before. An age where connectivity drives productivity and industry evolves. This is the Age of Smart Iron. Watch this video. For more information about Caterpillar, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media. Meet Newman … On Sunday, Newman is scheduled to participate in a fan question and answer session with his crew chief Luke Lambert at the Team Chevy Stage located in the track’s midway starting at 9:10 a.m. local time. Chevrolet Corn Maze … Back by popular demand is the nine-acre Chevrolet corn maze at Rescue Ranch in Statesville, North Carolina. It is open Friday and Saturday night’s in October. Families can weave their way through a custom designed corn maze featuring a Chevy Silverado and a Corvette. For more information, visit: RescueRanch.com. RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

Unlike other sports, your season isn’t over now that you are no longer in the Playoffs. What is your focus now and what are you working on? Are you preparing for next season?

“We are doing a little bit of everything. We really want to go out there and win races. This past weekend at Charlotte, we made the final 12 in qualifying and ran up in the top 10 before getting in a wreck. We remain focused. But with that said, we want to go out and do the best job we can and not make a mistake that might cost someone a championship. I remember my first start back in 2000 in Phoenix. I qualified next to Bobby Labonte and right in front of Dale Earnhardt Sr. when they were racing for a championship with two races to go in the season. The point I am trying to make is you don’t want to go out there and make a mess for someone else, but at the same time, you want to go out there and win for yourself, your sponsors, your team and your fans. This weekend in Talladega should be interesting. We all know what can happen there with one wrong move. We’ll just have to do our best, stay out of trouble and hope the fans see a great race.”

