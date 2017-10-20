McDowell Is Confident In Superspeedway Ability

K-LOVE Returns To No. 95 Chevrolet SS

CONCORD, N.C. (October 11, 2017) – Leavine Family Racing (LFR) and Michael McDowell look to capitalize on past superspeedway success at Talladega Superspeedway’s Alabama 500.

During the team’s last trip to Talladega, McDowell was caught up in “The Big One”, forcing him to earn his only DNF (Did Not Finish) in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season. Up until the wreck, McDowell was running solid times and qualified in the Top-25 in the spring race.

Superspeedways are often opportunities for success for LFR, as their last trip to one resulted in a 4th place finish and a last lap shot at a win at Daytona International Speedway in July of this year.

“Talladega is another shot for us to try to go win a race,” said McDowell. “We are so good at Daytona, another superspeedway, where we were running in the Top-5, had a shot at winning the race, made the wrong move on the last lap, and we were still able to finish 4th. We have a great superspeedway program. I am very comfortable and confident at those places. Talladega has been a little more hit or miss for us. Hopefully this weekend we can get positioned up front and miss the big one.”

K-LOVE Radio, a longtime partner of McDowell and LFR, will be returning as a primary sponsor for the final time this season at Talladega Superspeedway. LFR is thrilled to have K-LOVE’s black and blue colors don their No. 95 Chevy one last time during the 2017 MENCS season.

The Alabama 500 will take place on Sunday, October 15 at 2PM ET. Race fans can tune-in to NBC for live race coverage and keep up with LFR by following @LFR95 on Twitter.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

