Senator Del Marsh to Serve as Honorary Starter for Talladega Superspeedway’s Alabama 500 Sunday, Oct. 15

TALLADEGA, AL – State Senator Del Marsh (R) will serve as the Honorary Starter and wave the green flag to start competition for this Sunday’s Alabama 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) at Talladega Superspeedway.

Marsh, the current President Pro Tempore of Alabama, is serving his fifth term since officially taking oath in 1998. A graduate of Auburn University, Marsh has held a variety of roles within the Senate. He represents Senate District 12, which encompasses Calhoun Country, and portions of Talladega and Clay counties. Marsh was first elected Senate President Pro Tempore for the 2011-2014 Quadrennium and again for the 2015-2018 Quadrennium. Marsh also serves as the Presiding Officer of the Alabama Senate.

“We are thrilled to welcome Senator Marsh as the Honorary Starter and have him wave the green flag for the start of theAlabama 500,” said Chairman of Talladega Superspeedway Grant Lynch. “The support and work that he does for citizens of Calhoun, Talladega and Clay counties is second to none and we are proud to recognize him at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track for this special event.”

The Alabama 500 will mark the second race in the Round of 12 of NASCAR’s Playoffs as well as the final start at the 2.66-mile venue for six-time Talladega winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., so Marsh will help start what will prove to be a historical race in all of motorsports.

Over the past 19 years, Marsh has held several different roles in the senate, including time spent as the Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility & Accounting committees. In addition to his political duties, Marsh has been successful in business and is a past owner of Industrial Planting Company and Aerospace Catalogs. Additionally, he has served as the Director of Colonial Bank in nearby Anniston, Al and Southern States Bank.

Marsh, a native of Wheeling, West Virginia, and his wife Ginger, have two children.

To purchase your tickets for the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR’s Most Competitive venue in the playoffs, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

A host of upgrades remain, including the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade, which gives fans access to the driver introduction stage and Pre-Race Fan Q&A on Sunday morning, prior to the MENCS race. The Q&A is scheduled for 9:15-10:45 a.m. (CDT) on the track’s start-finish line. The weekend kicks off this Friday with practice sessions for both the fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and MENCS races. Saturday’s NCWTS race, where the field of eligible playoff contenders will be cut from eight to six at the checkered flag, is scheduled for 12 Noon (CDT). The weekend will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m. (CDT) with the running of the highly-anticipated Alabama 500.

