EVERFI Joins Beaver Motorsports as Talladega Primary Sponsor

“Josh Reaume to sport the No. 50 EVERFI Chevrolet in Talladega”

SHELBY, N.C. (October 11, 2017) – Beaver Motorsports today announced EVERFI as the primary sponsor for the No. 50 Chevrolet Silverado of Josh Reaume at the Famous Talladega Superspeedway for the Fred’s 250. This will be Reaume’s first start at the Alabama Superspeedway.

“I’m thrilled to have EVERFI on our truck this weekend,” explained driver, Josh Reaume. “They’re a great partner, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we can have a good run for them. Our first goal is to stay out of the ‘big one,’ and after that, I’m going to leave it to my team to tell me when I can go forward and get our EVERFI Silverado to the front!”

EVERFI is on the front lines of education’s evolution, connecting learning to the real world by equipping users with the skills they need for success beyond the classroom.

“Our team has deep roots in STEM and education,” stated team owner, Mark Beaver. “Josh (Reaume) is a Mechanical Engineer, and Amanda (Beaver) went to Auburn for Aerospace Engineering. EVERFI is a natural fit for our team and our sport.”

“We are so excited to join Beaver Motorsports as the sponsor of truck No. 50 and we’ll be rooting for Josh to go far and fast in EVERFI orange this weekend,” said Tom Davidson, EVERFI CEO and Co-Founder. “I can think of no better way to celebrate EVERFI’s incredible local partners and our work in thousands of schools across the country.”

Childhaven will join EVERFI as a new associate partner. Childhaven Inc. is a 501 C3, faith-based child and family services Agency with over a century of experience in serving the most vulnerable children and families.

The No. 50 EVERFI Chevrolet Silverado will sport the images and colors of EVERFI. Associate partners will continue to be: Motorsports Safety Group, So Good! Entertainment, Markanda Social Strategies, Franklin Signs and Graphics, ZAK Products, Beaver Bail Bonds, WIX Filters, and Laird Plastics.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fred’s 250 at Talladega Superspeedway will take place Saturday, October 14th at 1 p.m. ET. Be sure to catch the action on FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 and MRN.

EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is the leading education technology company that provides learners of all ages education for the real world, through innovative and scalable digital learning including topics like Financial Education, Digital Citizenship, STEM Career Readiness, Diversity and Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, Character Education, and Health and Wellness. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model and has certified over 18 million learners in critical skill areas. Some of America’s leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, TPG Growth, The Rise Fund, Advance Publications, and Rethink Education, and Rethink Impact. The EVERFI Education Network powers more than 4,300 partners in their education initiatives across all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at everfi.com.

Childhaven Inc.

Childhaven Inc. is a 501 C3, faith – based child and family services Agency with over a century of experience in serving our most vulnerable children and families. Headquartered 1816 Childhaven Road NE, Cullman, Al. 35055, under Executive Director, Dr. Jim Wright, Childhaven serves 425 + children and family members through seven different programs. These clients come from across the state of Alabama, and each one served is given the opportunity of discovering a new life, filled with hope, higher self – esteem, greater faith, and new tools for better living. For more information visit childhaven.com

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **