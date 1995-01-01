Roush Fenway Racing Looks for a Restrictor-Plate Natural Hat Trick in Talladega

In hockey, a natural hat trick is defined as a player scoring three consecutive goals, uninterrupted by any other player scoring for either team. That is exactly what Roush Fenway Racing hopes to do this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) returns to Talladega Superspeedway, score three consecutive restrictor-plate wins. Overall, Roush Fenway has recorded 20 restrictor-plate victories across NASCARâ€™s three major touring series.

MENCS

Talladega

Sun. 10/15/17 – 2:00 PM ET

NBC, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Liberty National Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 SunnyD Fusion

I was Running

Overall, Roush Fenway has run well at the Alabama track, starting a total of 258 races and earning eight victories, 40 top-five and 86 top-10 finishes, seven poles and 1,435 laps led across the MENCS, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

Winning in Greenbow

Roush Fenway has won in all three of NASCARâ€™s major series at Talladega. The team won its first race at Talladega in the MENCS event in the spring of 1995. Former Roush Fenway driver Mark Martin won for the organization in all three series at the 2.66-Mile oval.

Tale of the Tape – Thatâ€™s All I Have to Say About That

Roush Fenway has started 200 MENCS races at Talladega, recording a total of five victories, 33 top-five finishes, 69 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 18.7 and has led 1,067 laps. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned the organizationâ€™s most recent victory at the famed superspeedway in May 2017 after starting from the pole position and leading 14 laps en route to the win.

Roush Fenway Cup Unrestricted

Roush Fenway has run a total of 407 MENCS races with restrictor plates, earning 13 victories, 73 top-fives, 145 top-10s and has led 2,104 laps. The organization has scored two consecutive restrictor-plate victories with Stenhouse in May 2017 at Talladega and July 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.

You Never Know What Youâ€™re Gonna Get

Overall, Roush Fenway has made 579 restrictor-plate starts across NASCARâ€™s top three touring series, recording 20 wins, 106 top-fives, 216 top-10s, 17 poles and has led 2,963 laps.

Fastest Chicken in the South

Former Roush Fenway driver Mark Martin won the fastest MENCS race ever recorded on May 10, 1997 at Talladega piloting the No. 6 Ford. Martin, who held off NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, started from the 18th position and led 47 laps en route to the victory. The race saw 26 lead changes and had an average speed of 188.354 mph.

Round of 12

Stenhouse currently sits 10 points out of the eighth and final cutoff position with two races remaining in the MENCS Playoffs Round of 12. At the completion of the MENCS event at Kansas, the top-eight drivers in the Playoff standing will advance to the Round of 8.

Heâ€™s On Vacation

Driver Ryan Reed and the NASCAR XFINITY Series are off this weekend but will resume competition next weekend at Kansas Speedway. Reed currently sits seventh in the Playoffs standings leading into the opening race in the Round of 8 at Kansas.

Roush Fenway Talladega Wins

1995-1 Martin Cup

1997-1 Martin Cup

2009-2 McMurray Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

2017-1 Stenhouse Cup

1997 Martin NXS

2009 Ragan NXS

2006 Martin Truck

Roush Fenway at Talladega Superspeedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 200 5 33 69 3 34186 1067 18.4 18.7 90934.8

NXS 48 2 5 14 1 4566 244 12.3 21.2 12145.6

TRUCK 10 1 2 3 3 865 124 3 15.9 2300.9

258 8 40 86 7 39617 1435 11.2 18.6 105381.3

Roush Fenway in Restrictor-Plate Races (including MENCS Loudon 2000 and NXS Indy 2017)

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 407 13 73 145 8 68616 2104 20.9 18.7 174981

NXS 141 4 26 59 3 14140 544 12.2 14.4 36080.6

TRUCK 31 3 7 12 6 2616 315 8.5 15.65 6678.4

579 20 106 216 17 85372 2963 13.9 16.2 217740

