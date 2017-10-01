Stenhouse Jr. Returns To Site of First Cup Win

CONCORD, N.C (Oct. 11, 2017) – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is looking for his third consecutive restrictor-plate victory and a season sweep at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) returns to the famed 2.66-mile oval. Stenhouse, who earned his first career victory this past May at Talladega, also went to victory lane in July at Daytona International Speedway. A win this weekend would secure the Roush Fenway Racing driver a position in the 2017 MENCS Playoffs Round of 8.

“I’m definitely looking forward to Talladega this weekend,” Stenhouse said. “Last Talladega was really special for me. Talladega is considered my home track so it meant a lot to me to have my dad and friends there to help celebrate my first Cup win. Jimmy Fennig has done an amazing job with our superspeedway program and our success this year is a testament to all of his hard work.

“It would be nice to be able to get our SunnyD Ford back in victory lane and secure a spot in the next round, but, if not, I think it’s a race track that we could still gain a lot of points. Nothing is guaranteed when you go there. I’ve been crashed out of them just as easy as finishing well, but I definitely think our entire team is excited about getting back to Talladega.”

In May, the Olive Branch, Miss. native’s dramatic come-from-behind win from the pole at Talladega, marked Roush Fenway’s record-extending 324th win in NASCAR’s three premiere series.

The Alabama 500 will be televised on October 15, 2017 on NBC at 2 p.m. ET. Race coverage can also be heard on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SIRIUS Channel 90.

