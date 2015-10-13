Destination Talladega! Race Fans from Across Globe Ready Yet Again to Experience Talladega Superspeedway’s Doubleheader Playoff Weekend

TALLADEGA, AL – Thousands of race fans from all over the world are setting on the same destination this weekend –Talladega Superspeedway. Spectators from 21 countries, five continents, all 50 of the United States and the District of Columbia will be represented while attending the Alabama 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) playoff events.

Nowhere else on the planet can a ticket holder have more fun than Talladega. The mammoth, 2.66-mile venue is known for the best, most competitive form of racing across the globe, in addition to providing families with second-to-none opportunities for kids, college students and adults. There’s something for everyone at Talladega to take home lifelong memories.

The five continents represented are: North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia, which is nearly 10,000 miles (8,000 nautical miles) away from Talladega. The 21 countries are: Argentina, Canada, Germany, Denmark, France, South Africa, Great Britain, Bermuda, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil, Norway, New Zealand, Poland, Chile, Yemen, Austria, Germany, Belgium and the United States of America.

In addition to the spectacular racing action, the track’s sensational popularity has helped draw even more interest over the years. After all, not many venues can claim that its name is a country music song title – Eric Church’s Talladega – as well as featured in a movie – Talladega Nights.

“NASCAR fans are truly the best sports fans, not only in the United States, but from all across the world,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “We have all 50 states and more than 20 countries represented this weekend, proving that our fans are truly passionate about all that we have to offer at Talladega. It is truly accurate when we say, ‘This is more than a race, this is Talladega.’”

More than 70% of Talladega’s loyal fans come to the track’s race weekends from outside the state of Alabama. The enthusiastic racing loyalists that visit twice a year help to generate over $300 million annually for Alabama tourism.

“It’s a known fact that Talladega Superspeedway not only has the best racing action anywhere, but also throws the biggest party,” said Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell. “Talladega’s race weekends are attended by fans worldwide. NASCAR fans’ contribution to tourism in Alabama helps us showcase to those coming to Talladega everything that our wonderful state has to offer.”

An Alabama 500 ticket allows fans into the Colt Ford Concert Powered by American Ethanol on Saturday night in the infamous infield. Many upgrades are also still available, including the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade, which allows fans to take a stroll down pit road and experience driver introductions and the driver question/answer session on Sunday morning with Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Ty Dillon, Donnie Allison and Len & Eddie Wood. Sunday’s Alabama 500 will mark the final start for six-time Talladega winner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

