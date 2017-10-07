NASCAR Racing Schedule for Talladega
by Angela Campbell On Thu, Oct. 12, 2017
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series head to Talladega Superspeedway as the Playoffs continue. It’s the second race in the Round of 12 for the Cup Series while the Truck Series will eliminate two drivers from its Round of 8.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Friday, Oct. 13
On-Track:
12-12:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS1
1-1:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – NBCSN
2-2:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1
3-3:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN
Press Conferences: (Watch Live)
11 a.m.: Joey Logano
11:15 a.m.: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Katz Grala and John Hunter Nemechek
11:45 a.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
12 p.m.: Matt Kenseth
12:20 p.m.: Chase Elliott
4 p.m.: Christopher Bell
4:20 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Garage Cam: (Watch Live)
11:30 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series
12:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Saturday, Oct. 14
On-Track:
10:30 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1
1 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Fred’s 250 (94 laps, 250.04 miles) – FOX
4:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN
Press Conferences: (Watch Live)
3:30 p.m.: Post-Camping World Truck Series Race (time approx.)
5:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (time approx.)
Sunday, Oct. 15
On-Track:
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 (188 laps, 500.08 miles) – NBC
Press Conference: (Watch Live)
5:30 p.m. (approx.): Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race
Race Details:
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Race: fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola
Place: Talladega Superspeedway
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 250.04 miles (94 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 20), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on lap 94)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Race: Alabama 500
Place: Talladega Superspeedway
Date: Sunday, Oct. 15
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBC, 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 500.08 miles (188 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 55), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on lap 188)