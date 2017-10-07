NASCAR Racing Schedule for Talladega

Tweet During the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Hellmann's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 23, 2016 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Getty Images for NASCAR.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series head to Talladega Superspeedway as the Playoffs continue. It’s the second race in the Round of 12 for the Cup Series while the Truck Series will eliminate two drivers from its Round of 8.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 13



On-Track :

12-12:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS1

1-1:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – NBCSN

2-2:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

3-3:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

Press Conferences : (Watch Live)

11 a.m.: Joey Logano

11:15 a.m.: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Katz Grala and John Hunter Nemechek

11:45 a.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

12 p.m.: Matt Kenseth

12:20 p.m.: Chase Elliott

4 p.m.: Christopher Bell

4:20 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Garage Cam : (Watch Live)

11:30 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series

12:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Saturday, Oct. 14

On-Track :

10:30 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

1 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Fred’s 250 (94 laps, 250.04 miles) – FOX

4:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

Press Conferences : (Watch Live)

3:30 p.m.: Post-Camping World Truck Series Race (time approx.)

5:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (time approx.)

Sunday, Oct. 15

On-Track :

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 (188 laps, 500.08 miles) – NBC

Press Conference : (Watch Live)

5:30 p.m. (approx.): Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

Complete TV Schedule

Race Details:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

Place: Talladega Superspeedway

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 250.04 miles (94 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 20), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on lap 94)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Alabama 500

Place: Talladega Superspeedway

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 500.08 miles (188 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 55), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on lap 188)



