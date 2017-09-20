Keselowski fastest in first practice

by Tucker White On Fri, Oct. 13, 2017

Brad Keselowski posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Brad Keselowski topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford was the fastest with a time of 48.398 and a speed of 197.859 mph. Kurt Busch was second in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 48.411 and a speed of 197.806 mph. Ryan Blaney was third in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 48.413 and a speed of 197.798 mph. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth in his No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford with a time of 48.422 and a speed of 197.761 mph. Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five in his No. 4 SHR Ford with a time of 48.438 and a speed of 197.696 mph.

Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Danica Patrick, Joey Logano and Kasey Kahne rounded out the top-10.

Blaney posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 196.829 mph.

C1731_PRAC1
** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **

Leave a comment

Recent Featured Posts:




Free Shipping on Orders Over $25 at Store.NASCAR.com


Copyright © SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved. - Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties.