Keselowski fastest in first practice

Tweet Brad Keselowski posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Brad Keselowski topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford was the fastest with a time of 48.398 and a speed of 197.859 mph. Kurt Busch was second in his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 48.411 and a speed of 197.806 mph. Ryan Blaney was third in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 48.413 and a speed of 197.798 mph. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth in his No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford with a time of 48.422 and a speed of 197.761 mph. Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five in his No. 4 SHR Ford with a time of 48.438 and a speed of 197.696 mph.

Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Danica Patrick, Joey Logano and Kasey Kahne rounded out the top-10.

Blaney posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 196.829 mph.

