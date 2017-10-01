Cyclops Gear™ Partners With MB Motorsports For Remainder Of 2017 Season

World Leader in Wearable Video Recording Technology Partners With MB Motorsports

Wright City, MO- Cyclops Gear, the world leader in wearable video recording technology, has partnered with MB Motorsports, the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

According to Mark Krause, founder and CEO of Cyclops Gear™, “We see this partnership with MB Motorsports as a great fit. What better way to capture all the action in the pits and at the track than with Cyclops Gear™?”

Cyclops Gear was developed with the purpose of enriching people’s lives by allowing them to record life and to share those experiences with others. Its customer base is diverse and it does not matter whether they are a professional athlete or a parent recording their child – Cyclops Gear provides easy to use eye ware & devices to capture these precious moments in different settings. Cyclops Gear is in the business of changing people’s lives for the better and to make sure they never miss capturing a precious moment again. This is the Cyclops Gear™ way and this is how we Record Life™.

“Cyclops Gear has a lot of products that are perfect for getting video of what we do. Their products will give us the opportunity to provide our fans with a’ you are there’ perspective,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “We’re very excited about working with Cyclops Gear.”

Cyclops Gear is based in Denver, CO. For more information on the company, visit www.CyclopsGear.com or follow them on Facebook, @CyclopsGear to learn more about the worlds leading maker of video eye wear.

About MB Motorsports:

MB Motorsports is the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, having competed in every season since the series debuted in 1995. The team has given many young drivers their start in NASCAR, including Sprint Cup Series winners Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith.

About Cyclops Gear

Cyclops Gear is the world leader in wearable video recording technology. Record videos on the go with HD video glasses, ski goggles, and their new 360° panoramic camera.

For more information on MB Motorsports and its marketing partners, visit www.mbracing.net or follow them on Twitter @MBMotorsports or Facebook, MB Motorsports

