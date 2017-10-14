Team Penske Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Report – Talladega
by Official Release On Sat, Oct. 14, 2017
Team Penske Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Report
Track: Talladega Superspeedway
Race: Alabama 500
Date: October 14, 2017
No. 2 Miller Lite Ford Fusion – Brad Keselowski
Position: 6th
Time: 50.360 seconds
Speed: 190.151 mph
No. 21 Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford Fusion – Ryan Blaney
Position: 9th
Time: 50.488 seconds
Speed: 189.669 mph
No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Fusion – Joey Logano
Position: 3rd
Time: 50.301 seconds
Speed: 190.374 mph
Fastest Qualifying Time: 50.256 seconds (No. 88 – Dale Earnhardt Jr)
Recap: Joey Logano led the way for the Ford Performance and Team Penske contingent in qualifying with the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Fusion for Sunday afternoon’s Alabama 500, turning the third fastest lap time. The third starting position is a career best at the Talladega Superspeedway for the two-time and defending Alabama 500 race winner, who will be seeking his third consecutive victory on Sunday. Teammate Brad Keselowski was sixth fastest in the No. 2 Miller Lite Ford Fusion as he seeks a fifth victory at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Ryan Blaney also turned in a top-10 effort with the No. 21 Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford, timing in with the ninth fastest lap. In total, seven Roush-Yates powered Ford Fusions qualified inside the top-10.
Coverage: Live coverage of the Alabama 500 begins Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR.