TEXAS COUNTRY FAVORITE PAT GREEN RETURNS FOR LOUD & PROUD PRE-RACE SHOW FUELED BY AMERICAN ETHANOL

FORT WORTH, Texas (October 16, 2017) – Texas Motor Speedway is set to go green even before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series hits the track for the AAA Texas 500 on Sunday, Nov. 5. Country music artist Pat Green returns to Texas Motor Speedway as he headlines the Loud & Proud Pre-Race Show Fueled by American Ethanol.

Green and his legendary Texas country sound hit the stage at 11 a.m. CT for an hour-long concert on the frontstretch. A Texas country legend that hails from San Antonio, he earned himself major-label support in Nashville and became the poster child of Texas music for a whole generation of fans. Green’s chart-topping singles include “Wave on Wave” and “Let Me.”

In 2015, Green released his latest album Home that brought him back to his Texas roots. The album features 13 songs and includes Green’s collaboration with notable names in country music including Scooter Carusoe, Liz Rose and Chris Stapleton.

Green is no stranger to playing in front of Texas Motor Speedway’s NASCAR fan base. He has performed at the 1.5-mile speedway on two separate occasions, the first coming before the November 2005 Dickies 500 and later he returned to perform before the April 2009 Samsung 500.

The Loud & Proud Pre-Race Show Fueled by American Ethanol is free to all AAA Texas 500 ticketholders, but fans looking to get a stage-side view can purchase a pre-race mosh pit pass for $79. The pass includes access to the infield for the concert as well as for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions. A ticket to the AAA Texas 500 must accompany all pre-race passes.

The AAA Texas 500 is part of a NASCAR Playoffs tripleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway that also features the Camping World Truck Series JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Relief on Friday, Nov. 3, and the XFINITY Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Tickets for the AAA Texas 500 start as low as $49 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Mosh pit passes and tickets are available by calling the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at (817) 215-8500 or by visiting www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

