NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Power Rankings-Talladega

Tweet Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series was back in action this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and the action sure didn’t disappoint. There was drama between the playoffs spots, an upset winner and some surprise faces in the top 10.

Parker Kligerman – It shouldn’t be a surprise that Kligerman added another win to the Talladega column on Saturday. It was the second win of his career and the first since 2012 where he won with Red Horse Racing at the same track. After starting 14th, the Toyota Tundra driver worked his way up to 10th in the first stage. Despite not finishing at all in the top 10 in Stage 2, Kligerman stayed up there with the top teams and took the lead on Lap 94 and went on to win. It was a feel-good moment for Kligerman and the Henderson Motorsports team. Christopher Bell – Bell does what he does best this past weekend at ‘Dega. The JBL Tundra driver finished third in Stage 1, but like Kligerman fell outside the top 10 due to varying pit strategies near the end of the stage. However, after all the craziness was done and settled, Bell placed second, his 13th top-five of the year. Myatt Snider – Snider came home with a career-best finish and survived the chaos. The way the young 23-year-old raced, it looked liked he had raced at Talladega before Saturday. In Stages 1 and 2, Snider placed fifth and third, respectively. At the end of the day, the scoring pylon showed a strong third place. Not bad for his first race at Talladega. Vinnie Miller – Miller made his first ever career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start this past Saturday. Before making that start, he has been a standout star in the K&N Pro Series East and the ARCA Racing Series. It was shown on Saturday as Talladega is unpredictable and you don’t who finishes where until the drop of the checkered flag. This was the case for the 20-year-old. Having not raced before in the truck series, Miller came home with a seventh-place finish. Clay Greenfield – Greenfield is another one of those drivers who you don’t hear too much about. He did not compete in any races last year but has competed in three races this season, with a best finish of 24th at Gateway prior to Talladega. However, Greenfield upped that finish this past weekend and, after the carnage was over, came home eighth, his best career finish to date.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **