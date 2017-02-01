Leavine Family Racing Signs Deal With The Mentholatum Company

CONCORD, N.C. (October 17, 2017) – Leavine Family Racing (LFR) has partnered with Rohto® Jolt™ cooling eye drops for a multi-race deal through the remainder of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

Rohto® Jolt™ provides immediate relief from dry and tired eyes. This is the newest eye drop from the Rohto® family of products which are currently the #1 Global OTC Eye Care Brand*.

Rohto® Jolt™ will be activating at several tracks on the MENCS circuit with samplings and appearances by LFR driver, Michael McDowell. This new product from The Mentholatum Company is designed with drivers in mind as it revives tired eyes, providing immediate relief from dry, burning or irritated eyes. The eye drops come in a unique clear bottle design with a mess-free, single drop dispenser.

Mentholatum develops high quality products dedicated to providing solutions for customers’ personal needs. The Orchard Park, New York based company currently distributes products to over 110 countries around the world. Mentholatum’s philosophy, “Never Say Never,” is similar to the ideals of LFR and their relentless attitude toward achieving their goals.

“Having Mentholatum join us as a partner is great for this race team and aligns with our team philosophy of never giving up,” said Jeremy Lange, Vice President of LFR, “And having them activate at several tracks shows their level of commitment to the sport of NASCAR. We are appreciative to be the marketing avenue they selected to launch Rohto® Jolt™ in the US market.”

About Mentholatum

Mentholatum was founded in 1889 in Wichita, Kansas. Starting out as small purveyor of soaps and toiletries, Mentholatum grew into a global health and wellness company with a reputation for quality and value. In 1988, Rohto Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. acquired The Mentholatum Company. Driven by scientific research, technology, and keeping a pulse on consumers’ healthcare needs, the global Rohto Mentholatum teams are dedicated to providing effective solutions for our consumers’ personal needs through developing high quality, innovative new products.

*Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health Eye Care Definition, 2016 data

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **