Spencer Boyd No. 07 Grunt Style Camaro Race Preview

Spencer Boyd No. 07 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Kansas Lottery 300 – Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information:

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 07 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 704 to Kansas. Spencer drove this car previously at Richmond.

News and notes: Kansas Speedway is somewhat familiar territory for rookie Spencer Boyd. Boyd finished 20th place in the May 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race earlier this year. “It will be good to return to a track in the same season for the first time in my NASCAR career,” says Boyd. “I felt comfortable there in the truck so it will be interesting to see what the differences are with the Xfinity Car. Being from Missouri, I’ll have a bunch of family there too, so it’s a bit of a reunion for me.” The race coincides with Grunt Style’s ‘Grunt Fest 6’, a celebration of epic proportion in Chicago. As much as Spencer would like to go, the day job duties call.

TV/Radio: The Kansas Lottery 300 from Kansas Speedway can be seen live on Saturday, October 21st on NBC. Race coverage will begin at 3:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for driver looking to climb the ranks. Led by Co-Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2016 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

