GMS Racing Kansas NXS Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Kansas Stats

Gallagher will make his first NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Kansas Speedway.

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 217; The chassis has been ran this year by Gallagher at Kentucky Speedway (Start:19th/Finish:15th).

Quote

“I’m really not sure what to expect going into this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway. This will be my first time behind the wheel of a XFINITY car at this mile-and-a-half track. We are bringing the chassis that we used at Kentucky Speedway and finished top-15 in. Hopefully this car will bring in another top-15 day for this GMS Racing team.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

