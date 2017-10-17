NOS Energy Drink Joins Stenhouse Jr. – Wood Racing and Clauson-Marshall Racing for Multi-Year Sponsorship

Cornelius, N.C. ( Oct. 17, 2017 ) – NOS Energy Drink has signed on as primary sponsor of both the No. 17 Stenhouse Jr. – Wood Racing sprint car team and the No. 39 Clauson Marshall midget entry. The multi-year agreement will begin effective immediately.

“We’re pleased and proud to have NOS represented in grassroots, dirt racing,” said Lauren Albano, Senior Brand Manager for NOS Energy Drink. “Dirt racing has shown its strength in popularity and fan loyalty and it’s a natural fit for the NOS brand. Ricky (Stenhouse Jr.) has been a great spokesman for our company in the past and we look forward to building on that and earning more wins and championships together.”

Stenhouse Jr. and NOS Energy Drink first partnered in 2012 and earned six NASCAR XFINITY Series wins together en route to the series championship that season. The team will continue to compete full time on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series tour this season with 56-time World of Outlaws winner Jac Haudenschild. To date the team has earned five top-five and 19 top-10 finishes. In June, fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson drove a second Stenhouse Jr. – Wood Racing entry to a World of Outlaws victory at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway with Stenhouse Jr. as crew chief.

“Grassroots dirt racing has been a passion of mine since I was a kid,” said Stenhouse Jr. “I’m proud to partner a brand like NOS Energy Drink with my dirt family, as we’ve all success together throughout the years. It’s going to be exciting to see NOS colors on track this weekend.”

Justin Grant will continue to drive the No. 39 NOS Energy Drink Clauson-Marshall entry on the USAC Midget National Championship tour. Grant and the No. 39 team have earned two midget wins this year at Southern Illinois Center in DuQuoin and Susquehanna Speedway in York Haven, Penn.

“It’s not lost on me that the partnership with NOS Energy Drink is a continuation of the way we built the Clauson Marshall program with drivers and partners who have a history with Bryan (Clauson) and feel like members of our family,” said Tim Clauson, co-owner of Clauson-Marshall Racing. “NOS was on the car when Bryan won the USAC Midget National championship in 2011. Obviously that moment was special for us and we’re looking forward to making more memories with them.”

The NOS Energy Drink No. 17 sprint car team will next compete on Friday, Oct. 20 , in the FVP Platinum Battery Shootout at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Live audio of the event can be heard, at no cost, on DirtVision.com starting at approximately 5 p.m. , ET. The NOS Energy No. 39 midget team will next compete on Friday, Oct. 20 , at Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Ill.

About NOS Energy Drink:

Based in Corona, California, NOS is part of the Monster Energy Company, acquired from The Coca-Cola Company in 2015. Launched in 2005, NOS Energy Drink fuels performance by providing high performance energy and enhanced mental focus you need to stay ahead of the pack. Whether on the track, tuning a favorite car in the garage, or conquering your day, NOS delivers a kick. Rooted in auto-culture, NOS Energy Drink is a proud partner of Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Kyle Busch and Chris Forsberg. High Performance Energy. High Performance Athletes. For more information, visit www.drinknos.com or facebook.com/NOSEnergyDrink

About Stenhouse Jr. – Wood Racing:

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and veteran sprint car owner Matt Wood have joined forces to field a World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series team in 2017. Fifty-six time World of Outlaws winner Jac Haudenschild drives the No. 17 Elk Grove Ford/Roth Investments entry with Kings Royal-winning crew chief Tyler Swank turning the wrenches. Stenhouse Jr. – Wood Racing is based in Brownsburg, Ind. and utilizes J&J Chassis with power by Speedway Engines. For more information on Stenhouse Jr. – Wood Racing, follow @SJWRacing on Twitter and like the team on Facebook. A full 2017 schedule can be found at www.woosprint.com

About Clauson-Marshall Racing:

Short-track hero Bryan Clauson and his father Tim started Bryan Clauson Racing in 2008 to provide their knowledge and experience to drivers and families attempting to navigate their way through the sport. Bryan Clauson would often tell his father Tim the message “Race On” when faced with darker moments in the sport. It’s what racers do. They continue to race on. After Bryan’s tragic death in 2016, the only option was to “race on”. Partnering with long-time sponsor Richard and Jennifer Marshall, Tim and the Clauson Marshall Racing team continue to share the love and respect Bryan showed to the sport.

