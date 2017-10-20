Ryan Reed – Kansas Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Kansas

Ryan Reed will make his fourth NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Kansas Speedway this weekend. In his three previous starts at the 1.5-mile track, Reed’s best finish of 12th came in 2014.

In two ARCA Racing Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Reed earned two top-10 finishes, crossing the finish line 10th in 2012 and fourth in 2015.

Kansas One Year Ago

Reed had a plug wire fall off just eight laps into the 200-lap race at Kansas Speedway. Reed was working his way back in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang before suffering some damage on the track with around 40 laps remaining. Reed was the only car two laps down and ultimately crossed the finish line 16th.

The Playoffs

Ryan Reed drove his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford to a 12th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway, securing a position in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff standings. Reed enters this weekend’s race seventh on the Playoff Grid. The Round of 8 will be whittled down to the Championship 4 after the next three races at Kansas, Texas and Phoenix.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Kansas

“I feel like we are our strongest at the 1.5-mile tracks. Kansas is one of those tracks where we have had really good runs, but at times we’ve struggled there. I am going there with an open mindset; I do not have any preconceived notions if it is going to be a good track or bad track for us. Hopefully we can have a solid run and position ourselves to make the next round of the Playoffs.”

