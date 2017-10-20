Stenhouse Jr – Kansas Advance – Fastenal

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Kansas Speedway

Stenhouse has nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Kansas Speedway with an average starting position of 13.0 and average finishing position of 18.0.

Stenhouse knows how to get to victory lane at Kansas. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. overcame being two laps down with less than a 100 laps remaining to persevere to claim his sixth win of the 2012 NASCAR XFINITY season at Kansas Speedway.

Last time at Kansas

After going a lap down early on in Saturday night’s GoBowling 400 due to a loose wheel, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. battled back to earn an 11th-place finish at Kansas Speedway.

Round of 12

With one race remaining in the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12, Stenhouse currently sits in the 11th position 22 points behind the eighth-place cutoff spot.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Kansas:

“Kansas is a fast, smooth track, and I enjoy racing there. Kansas has been a good track for us. We are in a hole going into Kansas due to the accident at Talladega, but I think if we can get some stage points and have a solid finish then we could still be in the mix to advance. We definitely aren’t giving up so we’re going to go have some fun at Kansas and give it our all.”

