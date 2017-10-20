Trevor Bayne – Kansas Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Kansas Speedway – Sunday, Oct. 22 at 3:00pm EST. on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Kansas

Trevor Bayne will make his seventh Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Kansas this weekend.

Bayne earned his best finish of 10th at the 1.5-mile oval in the May 2017 event.

In four starts at Kansas in the XFINITY Series, Bayne has recorded three top-10 finishes, with a best finish of eighth in the Oct. 2014 event.

Matt Puccia at Kansas

Puccia will be atop the box for his 13th MENCS event at Kansas on Saturday night. In 12 previous races, Puccia recorded a best finish of fifth with former driver Greg Biffle in the spring 2012 event.

#DrivenForACause in Kansas

The No. 6 AdvoCare Ford will sport a little different color this weekend as the famed No. 6 on the doors and roof will change from its normal red color to the color pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month and Roush Fenway Racing’s “Driven For A Cause” campaign.

Recapping Talladega

Bayne overcame two separate incidents in the final stage that badly damaged the nose of his Ford Fusion in the MENCS event at Talladega Superspeedway to earn a third-place finish. Bayne, who took the final restart from the eighth position, charged toward the front on the final lap and utilized a three-wide move to score the top-three finish. The result was Bayne’s best finish of the 2017 season and his best finish at the famed Alabama superspeedway.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Kansas:

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Kansas this weekend. We had a top-10 finish here in the spring and we have a lot of momentum on our side right now coming off of our top-three finish last weekend in Talladega. Hopefully we can unload with the same speed we had here earlier this year with our AdvoCare Ford and get another solid finish on Sunday afternoon.”

