Truex Jr., Pollex Recipients of Quarterly NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. and partner Sherry Pollex have been selected as the third quarter recipients of the National Motorsports Press Association’s Pocono Spirit Award.

Truex Jr., driver of the Denver, Colo.-based No. 78 Toyota for Furniture Row Racing, and Pollex launched the second annual “Drive for Teal & Gold” campaign to raise funds and awareness for ovarian and childhood cancers through the month of September.

Twenty-nine fellow competitors participated in the campaign, which included the use of customized teal and gold steering wheels produced by Max Papis Innovations (MPI) as well as driving gloves. The autographed steering wheels and gloves were auctioned off at month’s end.

The couple received 45 percent of the votes cast by the NMPA membership.

Also receiving votes for the third quarter award were the NASCAR Foundation and Joey Logano and, nominated as a group, were Hendrick Motorsports drivers Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kasey Kahne.

Truex and Pollex join Sam Bass and The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, first- and second-quarter winners of the Spirit Award respectively.

The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award is designed to recognize character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports.

The membership of the NMPA selects quarterly recipients as well as an overall winner each year. The award is sponsored by Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and has been presented annually since 1992.

